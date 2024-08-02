Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:45 MusselburghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:45 MusselburghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
In The Know

Watch: Glorious Goodwood day five preview and tipping show with top tipsters Paul Kealy and Tom Segal

In The Know is back!

Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipsters Paul Kealy and Tom Segal and Coral's John Hill as they preview the racing on day five of Glorious Goodwood.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inIn The Know

Last updated

iconCopy
more inIn The Know
more inIn The Know