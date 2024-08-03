Smart View: tips for day five of Glorious Goodwood with assistance of our revolutionary racecard

The newest addition to the Racing Post's award-winning app is the Smart View card. This turns the traditional racecard into a product fit for the 21st century. All the do-it-yourself elements, which have necessarily been condensed into an arcane shorthand over the years, are now contained in six colour-coded bars, following a traffic light-like system, to represent scores out of 100. These six scores are then combined into a weighted average, which is presented as the Smart View score.

Here we look at the scores and combine them with human logic to come up with a tip for every ITV race.

Al Aasy

1.50 Goodwood: Coral Glorious Stakes

The betting is very tight for this and so are the Smart View scores. Al Aasy comes out on top with 97 overall, with Aimeric in second on 95, Phantom Flight and Relentless Voyager on 93 and Lion's Pride on 92. Al Aasy is probably the most talented of these, but he will have to be on his best behaviour as he has a tendency to throw away his races. He seems to be getting better as he gets older so he gets the nod.

Al Aasy 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: William Haggas

2.25 Goodwood: Coral Summer Handicap

The top two in the market Fairbanks and Align The Stars come out relatively low (90 and 89) given the proportion of the betting market they are taking. True Legend comes out on top with 95 and given he is three times the price of the top two, he is worth chancing.

True Legend 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

3.00 Goodwood: Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes

Free Wind and Caius Chorister head the betting, but a chance is taken on Melo Melo, who comes out on top with a score of 92. Despite he scores best on ability, with her short-neck defeat to Warm Heart in last season's Vermeille arguably the best form on offer here. Free Wind was beaten a head by the same horse in the Yorkshire Oaks so there isn't much between the pair, yet Melo Melo is twice the price.

Melo Melo 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: F-H Graffard

3.35 Goodwood: Coral Stewards' Cup

Billyjoh comes out on top of the ratings with 96 and he has huge claims given how well he ran on Wednesday. However, Smart View doesn't take into account the fact he ran just three days ago and, while it may not prove to be an issue, I can't have it being a positive. Summerghand is next on 96 and he is worth taking a chance on repeating his win from 2020. He ran a much better race than his finishing position suggests in the Wokingham last time and was third off a 3lb higher mark than today at Newmarket. He was running off a mark of 107 in September and is not without a chance here.

Summerghand 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

What is Smart View?

Racing Post's new Smart View card, which is available now only on the latest version of our mobile app – so make sure you have the most recent update – is a giant leap forward in how bettors read form. It carries out two main aims. The first is to break down the barrier to entry that many of the sport's prospective fans face with a traditional racecard. The second is to include in this stripped-back presentation everything that a serious punter would consider about a race.

The design has been user-led, with our research team carrying out hundreds of one-to-one interviews to test what is needed and wanted by our readers. The data aims have been shaped according to customer wishes and executed by a team of data scientists working with racing experts.

The result is the new Smart View card, which has been iterated towards over more than two years. It has been designed to need as little explanation as possible. But we also know that bettors are more curious than your average person, so here is more detail on how to read a Smart View racecard.

You will see a horse's silks, name, number, trainer, jockey, odds and form figures as before. The rest of the card is still there, contained in the six attribute bars. Each bar represents a score out of 100. The bars are colour-coded, in a traffic light-like system with bold green representing the best scores, but there is also an accessibility version so you can adjust your viewing experience to better suit your needs.

Every Smart View racecard entry includes a score for that horse's ability, trainer and jockey. The other three are made up from a list of five (course, distance, ground, draw and jumping), selected according to the race's code and other specific factors.

How to find Smart View on your app

You will need to make sure you have the latest version of the Racing Post app. To do this search for 'Racing Post' on the Apple or Google Store.

Once your app is updated, click on your chosen racecard and select the Smart View tab as shown in the image above.

