Reportstoday
15:00 Goodwood

Term Of Endearment strikes in Lillie Langtry for Henry de Bromhead and Billy Lee

Term Of Endearment (Billy Lee,right) wins the Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood
Term Of Endearment: winner of the Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker
Play8 ran
15:00 GoodwoodFlat Turf, Group 2
Distance: 1m 6fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    10Term Of Endearment
    15/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Night Sparkle
    8/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7River Of Stars
    11/2

Term Of Endearment produced a power-packed finish under Billy Lee to hold off old rival Night Sparkle and land the biggest prize of her career in the Lillie Langtry Stakes. 

In doing so she provided Henry de Bromhead with a winner on his first visit to Goodwood. 

Sent off a 15-2 chance, Term Of Endearment held off the renewed challenge of Night Sparkle to confirm the form of the pair's meeting in the Bronte Cup at York earlier this season. 

Lee was also having his first taste of the unique track but had his rivals covered two furlongs out and was always doing enough.

"She jumped nicely and got me into a good rhythm the whole way," said Lee. "It’s my first time here but I followed Oisin [Murphy], tracked him through and this filly picked up well down the hill. 

"My only worry was this is the quickest ground this filly has run on but she cruised into the race. I was probably there a bit too soon but I knew she’d stay. I committed and she stayed all the way to the line. Just as at York she just drifted left a bit but I had no worries that she was going to stop." 

Lee added: "I think she’s probably improving and she handled that ground really well. Even a step up to two miles mightn’t be out of her reach and it would be nice to see how far she can get.

"It’s a unique track but it rode quite straightforward. Some horses take to it and thank God she did." 

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

