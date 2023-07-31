Goodwood to start on good to soft ground with threat of heavy showers on Tuesday evening

Glorious Goodwood is poised to start on good to soft ground following weekend rain and a light shower on Monday.

It is soft in places on the round course, intersection and home straight, but clerk of the course Ed Arkell is not anticipating any further rain ahead of the five-day fixture, which starts on Tuesday.

He said: "We called it good to soft, soft in places on Monday morning, and we've had 1.4mm of rain throughout the day. It's supposed to stay dry until Tuesday evening. We'll give a ground update in the morning, but I don't think it'll be much different to where we are at the moment.

"There's a few softer bits on the round course, particularly found at the intersection and a little bit on the home straight. We walked it on Monday morning and we'd had a bit of rain and it was still sitting at the top. Hopefully, if we have a dry spell before the morning, it'll have settled nicely."

The forecast is mixed for the remainder of the week. Arkell added: "We're due rain Tuesday night into Wednesday, continuing through the day where it could be more heavy showers than consistent. The forecasters aren't convinced about what will happen with it though. After Wednesday we look drier than it has been recently, although the risk of scattered showers remains."

The meeting will be without Hong Kong-based jockey Vincent Ho, who had planned to ride but was injured in a fall on Saturday. He was also due to take part in the Shergar Cup on Saturday week.

Racing fans will be able to bet through the World Pool for the first three days of Goodwood.

The World Pool is operated by the Tote in Britain and enables punters from more than 20 countries to bet into one pool, with win and place markets available alongside exotic bets and exactas and trifectas.

