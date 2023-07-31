Glorious Goodwood and Galway tips: why this horse can win at either of the two big festivals this week

One of the busiest weeks in the calendar is upon us with five days of Goodwood and seven at Galway giving punters a feast of action to pore over. Here, some of our reporters and tipsters have picked out their best bets of the week

2.50 Goodwood, Tuesday

By David Jennings

Two of his four best runs have been at Goodwood. A winner over course and distance and was third in this very race last year off a 5lb higher mark when last off the bridle. Got little luck in running last time at Sandown where he was value for finishing a bit closer and was dropped 2lb afterwards. There looks to be plenty of pace in the race which will suit and he's a smashing each-way bet at around 12-1.

Moktasaab 14:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: William Knight

2.50 Goodwood, Tuesday

By Graeme Rodway

Saves all her best form for downhill tracks and scored at this meeting last season. She has twice run well at Epsom this year without winning and can be forgiven a poor run at Pontefract last time as that is a much stiffer venue than she would prefer. William Buick has been booked to ride for David Menuisier and the pair teamed up to win this race with Migration two years ago.

Caius Chorister 14:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: David Menuisier

2.50 Goodwood, Tuesday

By Matt Butler

This five-year-old heads to Goodwood on the back of a win at Sandown and it was a similar story 12 months ago. Last year he turned up in this 1m2f handicap off a mark of 97 after a win at Salisbury, and he is only a 1lb higher this time. Things didn't go his way in this race last year when he was caught wide and then had to wait for a run before rattling home to finish a never-nearer fifth. A stronger gallop seems possible with plenty of pace in the line-up and it might be worth giving him another chance, particularly with the Ralph Beckett yard in excellent form.

Lord Protector 14:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.00 Goodwood, Wednesday

By Matt Rennie

The speedy son of Invincible Spirit took a couple of starts to get his act together, but has thrived on his last two efforts with wide-margin successes. After getting off the mark at Newcastle he took the step up to Listed level with aplomb when a six-length winner of the Dragon Stakes at Sandown earlier this month. This race was immediately mooted as his next target. The nature of Goodwood's track should suit him perfectly, Ryan Moore has already been booked for the ride again, and his trainer Karl Burke is operating at a 24 per cent strike-rate with juveniles this year.

Kylian 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: K R Burke

6.40 Galway, Wednesday

By Conor Fennelly

Final Orders seems to be primed for a big run in the Galway Plate and Gavin Cromwell's charge looks like an ideal candidate for the race. The seven-year-old was one of the stories of the season in the jumps world having landed five chase starts in a row, including two valuable handicaps at Leopardstown, and was particularly impressive at the Dublin Racing Festival when powering away from a competitive field to score by four lengths off a mark of 140.

He was well-fancied for the Grand Annual at Cheltenham and put in an admirable effort to finish fifth given he never looked at ease with the electric pace the two-mile handicap was run at. This longer trip on a tight, turning track like Galway looks tailor-made for him and soft ground won't be an issue. Connections were seriously considering running him in the Arkle last March so he's obviously held in high regard and his effort at Cheltenham would encourage you that the step up in trip could squeeze the required improvement out of him off a mark of 149.

Final Orders 18:40 Galway View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

5.20 Goodwood, Friday

By Joe Eccles

Maso Bastie failed to justify favouritism on his handicap debut at Newcastle last time but that turned into something of a messy race with the winner stealing a lead turning for home and not reeled in by the chasing pack.

It might be best to put a line through that effort, and on Maso Bastie's run prior effort he had run out a gutsy winner at Nottingham ahead of Tempered Soul, who has since finished fifth in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Given Maso Bastie conceded 9lb to that now 93-rated rival a handicap mark of 87 has the potential to seriously underestimate him.

Maso Bastie 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tnr: James Fanshawe

4.45 Goodwood, Saturday

By Richard Birch

The Johnston stable has a rich Glorious Goodwood history, and Individualism looked a sure-fire candidate for the five-day meeting when making an eyecatching Ayr debut this month.

He holds big-race entries in the Group 1 Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh and Doncaster's Group 2 Betfred Champagne Stakes, so it must have been very tempting to run him in the Group 2 Nicholson Gin Vintage Stakes on Tuesday.

Individualism will instead tackle the 7f maiden on Saturday's card, and should take the world of beating.

Individualism 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

4.00 Galway, Sunday

By Liam Headd

Trainer Ado McGuinness has enjoyed this handicap in recent years, with seven-year-old Current Option winning the last three runnings and bidding for a four-timer this year. He is first set to run in the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap on Tuesday and assuming all goes well there he should be one of the leading fancies for his favourite race on Sunday.

Current Option 16:00 Galway View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

