Goodwood expects to avoid rain during racing on Wednesday despite yellow warning for thunderstorms

Goodwood is expected to avoid a torrent of rain during racing on Wednesday despite a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in the region.

On Tuesday morning, the Met Office issued a warning and forecast that thunderstorms were likely to break out on Wednesday, becoming more likely in the afternoon and evening across south east England and parts of East Anglia with the potential of up to 50mm of rain in two hours.

Following the fifth race on the opening day of the festival, the ground at Goodwood was changed to good to firm, good in places (from good, good to firm in places).

"The ground has quickened, which is only to be expected on a very hot day," said clerk of the course Ed Arkell after the sixth race on Tuesday. "We've just done another GoingStick reading now and it's come out around 7.7. It's probably going to be dry overnight with a warm day again tomorrow.

"We'll certainly put some water on the bends tonight and then make a decision whether or not we water down the straight as well."

On the threat of thunderstorms on Wednesday, Arkell added: "There could be something about Wednesday night into Thursday but each forecast you look at says something a bit different, and each model run of those individual forecasts says something different, so it's proving quite tricky."

