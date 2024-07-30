'He’s always had the talent' - Audience back to winning ways with dominant display in Lennox

Audience bounced back from his Queen Anne defeat with a dominant win in the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes.

Cheveley Park Stud's five-year-old carried a 5lb penalty for his Lockinge success but readily asserted from front-runner Art Power for a four-length success under Robert Havlin.

Kinross, who was seeking a record third win in the race, stayed on from the rear for third.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Audience was supported in the market, having been 10-1 overnight and backed into 4-1 (from 6) before the off.

Havlin said: "I told everyone after he won the Lockinge that it was no fluke and they laughed, but it was no fluke and he’s always had a lot of ability.

“We thought this was the right time to try him without the hood on and it really sharpened him up. He’s so controllable now. I let him go at the three-furlong marker and he was fast.”

The Sky Bet City of York Stakes is Audience’s next target at the Ebor festival on August 24 and he was cut to 7-2 joint-favourite (from 12) by Paddy Power.

Gosden snr said: “He’s always had the talent and Rab knows him well. He’s got better with age. Beyond York, we've put him in the Foret and he has the speed for Del Mar, so he could well be a Breeders’ Cup Mile horse.”

