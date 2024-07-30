'He's so much better than the rest' - Kyprios smashes course record in second Goodwood Cup success

Kyprios sealed a second success in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup in a course-record time.

The dual Gold Cup winner took up the running inside the final two furlongs and won by four lengths under Ryan Moore.

The winning time was more than three seconds quicker than the previous 2m record held by Soldier In Action in 2018.

Stablemates Sweet William and Gregory, trained by John and Thady Gosden, finished second and third. Trueshan never figured in fourth.

Kyprios asserts from his Goodwood Cup rivals Credit: Edward Whitaker

Moore said: “He slipped on the top bend and I lost my rhythm on him, so it was going against him the whole race.

“I would have liked a lead for a little longer but we went for home two furlongs out. He’s very high class.

“It’s a credit to everyone at Ballydoyle for getting him back after his injury. It’s fun to ride him because you know he’s so much better than the rest, which is always good.”

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Kyprios emulated Yeats by winning the Goodwood Cup for a second time and is two Gold Cup victories behind the great Ballydoyle stayer.

Kyprios and Ryan Moore are led into the Goodwood winner's enclosure Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

O’Brien said: “He’s an incredible horse and it’s a credit to the whole team that he’s back.

“He’s very special and has so much class. He’s going in second gear the whole time and he stays well. We’ll look at the Irish St Leger next and we have the Gold Cup, which is an important race to him, in mind for next year.”

Read these next:

'He’s always had the talent' - Audience back to winning ways with dominant display in Lennox

'He just isn't himself at home' - Sussex Stakes favourite Rosallion ruled out of Glorious Goodwood Group 1

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

