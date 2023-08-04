Four horses suited by testing ground at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday - including a 10-1 shot in the Stewards' Cup

The going is now heavy, soft in places at Glorious Goodwood on the final day following rain on Saturday morning. Here are four horses who should enjoy conditions at Goodwood . . .

1.50 Goodwood: Coral Stewards' Sprint Handicap, 6f

Monsieur Kodi looks to have a solid chance in this 6f handicap. He is drawn in stall seven, which should give jockey Oisin Orr plenty of options as he looks to negotiate a good passage through this double-figure field.

Monsieur Kodi has proved a consistent performer this season and is yet to finish outside of the top four in his six appearances. All of those runs have been on ground described as soft or good to soft and he is chasing a third win of the campaign. He looks a solid contender.

Monsieur Kodi 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

2.25 Goodwood: Coral Summer Handicap, 1m6f

Sweet William is an intriguing prospect tackling soft ground for the first time. The John and Thady Gosden-trained son of Sea The Stars looks to be a progressive young stayer, having notched consecutive victories coming into this race.

He won a 2m½f Newbury handicap off a mark of 88 last time, with a 7lb rise for his three-length success. That mark should remain workable for Sweet William if he handles conditions, and his top-class half-brother Hurricane Lane was a Group 1 winner on very soft ground in 2021 and third in the Arc on heavy that year.

Sweet William 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.35 Goodwood: Coral Stewards' Cup, 6f

Aleezdancer looks like he could be firmly in the mix in the Stewards' Cup. The Kevin Ryan-trained son of Fast Company is a real soft-ground specialist, with all of his five wins coming on ground described as good to soft or softer.

He is equipped with first-time cheekpieces as he bids to claim this heritage handicap. He won on his return at Doncaster off a rating of 93 and has since fallen back down the weights.

He is now only 1lb above that mark and his draw in stall two could be advantageous. Much will depend on what side of the draw is favoured, but past results tell us it is likely to be a runner drawn either very high or very low who will land this big handicap.

Aleezdancer 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Kevin Ryan

5.20 Goodwood: Coral Handicap, 1m1f

This Karl Burke-trained son of Teofilo has not encountered soft ground since his debut run in October last year. On that occasion he won a 1m½f Nottingham novice by five lengths, with the horse he comprehensively brushed aside now rated 94.

His reappearance run this season came in a 1m2f Newmarket novice in which Liberty Lane had the unenviable task of giving 7lb to future Royal Ascot winner Waipiro (now rated 110). His three-and-a-half-length defeat that day looks very strong form, and back on a softer surface, he makes lots of appeal off a mark of 97.

Liberty Lane 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: K R Burke

