Paul Kealy's play of the day at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday

Dashing Roger 5.20 Goodwood

Dashing Roger showed on his second start this season when third at Chester that he still retains a fair amount of ability.

He had a two-month break after that, and a run as a no-hoper in the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot smacked of a prep for a lesser assignment, which he clearly gets here off his mark of 85 (was once as high as 104).

He's 2-3 on good to firm ground and 2-10 on soft or worse, but his form on bad ground is in a different league, and he's another who will stay this 1m1f trip very well in the ground.

Dashing Roger 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas (5lb) Tnr: William Stone

