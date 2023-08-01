Confirmed runners and riders for the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood on Thursday

Blue Rose Cen will have to defeat last year’s Nassau Stakes winner Nashwa if she is to extend her unbeaten record this season after both fillies were declared for Thursday’s Group 1 (3.35) .

Trained by Christopher Head, Blue Rose Cen made it three wins from as many starts this season when landing the Prix de Diane at Chantilly in June having also secured Classic success in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches the previous month.

Nashwa is also a Classic winner in France, having landed the Prix de Diane last year before going on to win the Qatar-sponsored Nassau Stakes, and returned to form in style last month when charging to a five-length victory in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes at the July festival.

The two headline fillies are set to be joined in the Nassau Stakes by Al Husn, who defeated Nashwa in the Group 3 Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle last month, Above The Curve, Caernarfon and Never Ending Story. Running Lion was not declared by the Gosdens.

12 runners have been declared for the Group 2 Markel Richmond Stakes (2.25) , headed by Group 2 July Stakes winner Jasour.

Impressive debut winners Sketch and Vandeek are also set to line up, as is Asadna, who finished third in a Listed race last month on his first start for trainer Alice Haynes following his high-profile switch from George Boughey.

Two leading contenders for the Betfred St Leger, Chesspiece and Espionage, feature among the six horses declared for the Group 3 John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (3.00) , a race won in recent years by the likes of New London, Cross Counter, Crystal Ocean and Ulysses.

Qatar Nassau Stakes runners and riders

Above The Curve Ryan Moore

Al Husn Jim Crowley

Nashwa Hollie Doyle

Blue Rose Cen Aurelien Lemaitre

Caernarfon Connor Beasley

Never Ending Story TBC

