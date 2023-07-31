'Frankie Dettori's mounts will be popular' - bookmakers reveal big Glorious Goodwood and Galway liabilities

Glorious Goodwood and the Galway festival are fast approaching and bookmakers are bracing themselves for one of the busiest weeks of the year. From ante-post punts to hefty gambles, here are leading bookmakers on their major liabilities and the horses they fear the most.

Coral: 'Frankie Dettori is sure to be popular'

Heading into the Qatar Goodwood Festival, as always the majority of turnover will be bet each day, so we don’t have any ante-post positions causing us alarm at this stage.

However, Frankie Dettori’s mounts are sure to be popular at his final Glorious Goodwood, so the likes of Kinross and Courage Mon Ami could shorten up, while Ryan Moore is another rider with a big following among punters. His mounts also have the potential to carry significant liabilities.

The big handicaps of the week, like the Coral Golden Mile and Coral Stewards’ Cup, are wide open currently but could well spark a big gamble on the day, while the ever-popular Highfield Princess has shortened from 2-1 to 5-4 in recent days, and could start even shorter for the King George Qatar Stakes.

David Stevens

BoyleSports: Hewick popular again in the Galway Plate

At Galway on the Tuesday in the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap, Soaring Monarch is now 7-1 from 8-1. In the feature race of the meeting, the Galway Plate, last year's winner Hewick is 8-1 from 12-1, Visionarian is 14-1 from 25-1 but there has been a good spread across a number of horses laid. There has also good spread of business in the Galway Hurdle and we have laid several horses.

Goodwood has been very quiet in comparison and maybe the ground changing has had an impact on the markets. However in the Sussex Stakes, Paddington is strong at 1-2 favourite.

Alan Reilly

Sky Bet: Blue Rose Cen could be a 'significant loser' in Nassau

Our biggest loser of the week comes courtesy of the shortest priced selection. We laid Paddington as big as 10-1 in May for the Sussex, but following success in the Eclipse he is currently 4-7 with ourselves.

Another very well supported favourite and significant loser in our book is Blue Rose Cen in the Nassau. The French raider has been very impressive when winning the French 1,000 Guineas and Oaks, and this race looks perfect for her running style. The big handicap of the week, the Stewards' Cup, is a wide-open affair. Albasheer has been well supported from 20-1 into 11-1, and is currently the biggest loser in our book.

The Galway Plate looks as competitive as ever and that’s reflected in the business we’ve seen ante-post. Stakes have been split fairly equally, but at a price the Gordon Elliott-trained Fils D’Oudairies has been popular in pursuit of a hat-trick.

Michael Shinners

Blue Rose Cen: star French mare heads for the Nassau Stakes next Credit: Edward Whitaker

Paddy Power: Current Option the 'biggest loser' at Galway

They are two huge festivals in their own right, but we’ve nothing like the liabilities we have for Cheltenham and Royal Ascot for which ante-post betting is available months rather than weeks in advance.

Saying that, the biggest loser we have for Galway is Current Option for the Colm Quinn BMW Mile (6.40) on Tuesday. He’s three wins from five starts at Ballybrit and is back down to a winnable mark of 95.

At Goodwood the biggest loser we have is Johan in the Golden Mile. The Zoffany gelding was fourth in the race last year and will be making his seasonal debut if he were to exhibit his talents on the south coast.

Paul Binfield

William Hill: 'There was a big move for Kylian in the Molecomb'

At Galway, Soaring Monarch has been steadily popular in the Colm Quinn BMW Mile. He came from out of the clouds to win on his seasonal return and has been backed into 7-1 from 10-1 to follow that up.

At Goodwood, there was a big move for Kylian in the Molecomb Stakes pretty much as soon as prices went out. The 3-1 about Karl Burke’s runner was quickly snapped up and he’s now just 7-4. He would be costly.

Lee Phelps

Betfair: Emily Dickinson backed for Goodwood Cup glory

The Ante-Post markets have, in the main, been painfully quiet for both Galway and Goodwood. Having said that, in recent days they have sparked into life. The forecast is not great for Goodwood and we have seen support for Emily Dickinson off the back of likely precipitation. She is now 6-1 from 8-1 in the Goodwood Cup.

Barry Orr

Ladbrokes: Filey Bay feared in Galway Hurdle

Filey Bay in the Galway Hurdle is the one that stands out for us as the most-feared horse at Galway. He has been knocking on the door in the big handicaps and went off favourite in the Betfair Hurdle in February when finishing second.

He was also well-fancied for the County Hurdle and ran well to finish third. His prep-run at Roscommon has put him spot on for this, not to mention he is trained by Emmet Mullins in the Green and Gold of JP McManus.

Nicola McGeady

