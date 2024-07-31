Confirmed runners and riders for the King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on Friday

Australia's Royal Ascot heroine Asfoora will face 12 rivals, including Big Evs, in Friday's King George Qatar Stakes (3.35) at Glorious Goodwood.

She fended off Regional to win by a length on just her second start in Britain for Henry Dwyer and will bid to become the first horse since Battaash in 2020 to complete the Royal Ascot-Goodwood double.

Among the opposition is Breeders' Cup ace Big Evs , who was a length and a half behind Asfoora last month. He won the Molecomb over this course and distance 12 months ago.

The George Boughey-trained Believing was a place behind Big Evs but has been kept busy since, finishing fourth in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes before winning at the Curragh just a fortnight ago.

Jasour drops to five furlongs for the first time since breaking his maiden at Nottingham last June for Clive Cox. He was sixth in the July Cup last time and is joined by stablemate Kerdos, who was fifth in this race last year.

Makarova was a place ahead and represents Ed Walker and Hector Crouch while Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream is another high-profile contender for Adam West.

The Ralph Beckett-trained Starlust is also stepped up in grade having won the City Walls Stakes impressively last time. He beat Rogue Lightning who will reoppose for Wathnan Racing.

The Czech Republic-based Ponntos returns having finished sixth last year but arrives in excellent form off the back of victory in his last three starts.

The field is completed by the Irish-trained pair Moss Tucker and Sturlasson, for Ken Condon and Kieran Cotter respectively, while Desperate Hero runs for Jack Channon.

David O'Meara will field eight of the 22 runners in the Coral Golden Mile (3.00) while Karl Burke has declared topweight and favourite Holloway Boy.

Galen, the ante-post favourite for the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (2.25), was not declared for the Group 3. Lead Artist and Al Musmak are among the main chances.

Willie Mullins did not declare the 6-1 leading fancy Scaramanga for the Coral Goodwood Handicap (1.50).

King George Qatar Stakes confirmed runners and riders

Kerdos Richard Kingscote

Ponntos Sabina Mokrosova

Asfoora Oisin Murphy

Believing Billy Loughnane

Desperate Hero David Probert

Live In The Dream Jason Hart

Moss Tucker Billy Lee

Rogue Lightning James Doyle

Big Evs Tom Marquand

Jasour Jim Crowley

Makarova Hector Crouch

Starlust Rossa Ryan

Sturlasson Dylan Browne McMonagle

