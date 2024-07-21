Racing Post logo
Find out about the in-form Czech sprinter ‘with so much early speed’ being targeted at Glorious Goodwood and York

Ponntos (far left): finished fifth behind Khaadem in the King George at Goodwood in 2022
Ponntos (far left): finished fifth behind Khaadem in the King George at Goodwood in 2022Credit: Edward Whitaker

Czech Republic-based Ponntos has taken his form to the next level this campaign and is being aimed at two top sprints in Britain in a bid to continue his upward trajectory.

The front-running six-year-old enjoyed a fruitful winter in Dubai for 30-horse trainer Miroslav Nieslanik and will contest the King George Qatar Stakes at Glorious Goodwood for a third time on August 2.

Ponntos finished fifth under Frankie Dettori two years ago and sixth under Hayley Turner last year, but this season arrives in career-best form after a hat-trick in recent months.

