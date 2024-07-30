Goodwood Cup favourite Kyprios continues to shorten for Aidan O'Brien but trainer's The Parthenon ruled out of Vintage Stakes

Ascot Gold Cup hero Kyprios continues to shorten in his bid to follow up in the Group 1 Goodwood Cup (3.35) , the feature on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained six-year-old, who defeated Trawlerman by a length at the royal meeting, has been well supported in the market for the main event and is now 2-5 (from 4-9) with Paddy Power to extend his winning sequence to four.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "So far, despite being quite a prohibitive price, the money would indicate that Kyprios is home and hosed. You can see why as he’s rated at least 6lb higher than all of the opposition and while his form last year was not too shabby, he’s been devastating this season, especially in the Gold Cup last time."

O'Brien's stayer will face five other rivals in the £500,000 contest after the field was reduced following the withdrawal of the Brian Ellison-trained Tashkhan due to the ground.

Kyprios will face competition from Sweet William, Gregory, Coltrane, Trueshan and Al Qareem.

However, Kyprios's stablemate, and Group 2 Vintage Stakes (2.25 ) favourite, The Parthenon will not take his chance after being declared a non-runner due to the ground.

The son of Kingman was as short at 11-4 in places this morning, but his withdrawal has seen the Charlie Appleby-trained Aomori City move towards the top of the betting. Cool Hoof Luke and An Outlaw's Grace are also prominent in the market, while support has come in for Karl Burke's Tiger Mask.

Posted at 9.45am

Conditions continue to quicken with ground now good all over

Glorious Goodwood: the five-day summer festival begins on Tuesday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Clerk of the course Edward Arkell believes good to firm could appear in the going description for the opening day of Glorious Goodwood.

The ground on Monday was described as good, good to soft in places (from good to soft), but conditions have continued to quicken and it was changed to good all over this morning.

Speaking just before 8am, Arkell said: "We changed it to good this morning and it should be another warm and sunny day. Looking back over the past few days, it's been quickening up slowly and I wouldn't be surprised if good to firm came into the description."

The first of eight races begins with the 18-runner Chesterfield Cup (1.50 ), while the feature Group 1 Goodwood Cup (3.35 ) will see Kyprios bid to follow up his Gold Cup success.

Posted at 8am

Non-runners

1.50 - Sir Busker (going)

2.25 - The Parthenon (going)

3.35 - Tashkhan (going)

5.55 - Star Of Lady M (going)

Market movers

1.50 - Dual Identity 11-1 (from 14)

2.25 - Tiger Mask 7-1 (from 17-2)

3.00 - Kinross 16-5 (from 10-3)

3.35 - Kyprios 2-5 (from 4-9)

Updated at 9am

Read these next:

1.50 Goodwood: can Enfjaar continue on an upward curve for Roger Varian in wide-open Goodwood curtain-raiser?

2.25 Goodwood: will Aidan O'Brien's The Parthenon prove a class above his rivals in the Vintage Stakes?

3.00 Goodwood: 'The July Cup will have put him spot on' - can Kinross land his third Lennox in four years?

3.35 Goodwood: 'We couldn't be any happier with him' - Aidan O'Brien's star stayer Kyprios bids to regain the Goodwood Cup

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.