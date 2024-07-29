Will Aidan O'Brien's The Parthenon prove a class above his rivals in the Vintage Stakes?

The Vintage Stakes in theory represents an ideal mid-year opportunity for juveniles to step up in trip and start to test their credentials for the bigger end-of-season targets, and perhaps even a Classic tilt next year.

The reality, however, hasn’t been quite so grand in recent years. You have to go back to Pinatubo in 2019 to find a subsequent domestic Group 1 winner, although both Angel Bleu and Mysterious Night did manage success at that level on the international stage.

Early betting of 11-4 the field this year suggests an open race, although that’s also indicative of one in which it’s difficult to nail one’s colours to any particular mast with much certainty.

The form pick is Electrolyte . He was given a Racing Post Rating of 100 for finishing second in the Coventry Stakes, which is the best on offer here but a fair way short of what it usually takes to win the Vintage.

Electrolyte (left) takes his chance in the race for Archie Watson Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

It looked a weak Coventry at the time and has received several knocks since, not least from Electrolyte himself when he was a disappointing fifth of six, two places behind the reopposing Aomori City, in the July Stakes last time.

The step up to seven furlongs ought to suit that pair, as it should An Outlaw’s Grace, who stuck to his task well in the Prix Robert Papin last time, but the horse with the greatest potential is The Parthenon .

Seven furlongs on a track like Goodwood will be a sharp enough test for one bred as he is, out of the 2011 Oaks runner-up Wonder Of Wonders, but he’s a horse connections clearly think plenty of.

Pitched into a Group 3 on debut, he opened his account despite showing plenty of inexperience in a Gowran maiden last month. The nuts and bolts of that form aren’t up to much, but the impression is that he can leave it well behind.

Race analysis by Matt Gardner

An Outlaw's Grace has 'fighting chance'

Middleham Park's Tim Palin has reported An Outlaw's Grace to be in top form and believes he has every chance of going close in this hotly contested Group 2 race.

The juvenile son of Dandy Man made a winning debut at Salisbury last month before stepping up to Group 2 company when fourth of seven in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly last time out.

Trained by Richard Hannon, who won this race 12 months ago with Haatem, An Outlaw's Grace is a general 5-1 for the eight-runner contest.

Palin said: "He's in great shape and looks magnificent. It's all systems go and the drying ground will suit him, as will the seven-furlong trip, and his draw in stall three shouldn't present any problems.

Richard Hannon: won this race last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"We're led to believe the form of the Papin is pretty strong and we go in there with a fighting chance.

"When you think you have a nice horse, it's almost a relief to win on his debut. We immediately stepped up to Group 2 company, but we probably think the six furlongs against sprinters found him out. He'll have learned plenty."

He added: "We're convinced, based on pedigree and racing style, the step up in trip will suit. They're all lightly raced potential improvers, so it's all to play for."

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of The Parthenon

He's a very nice colt who ran a lovely race the first day. He probably made a bit harder work of winning at Gowran than we thought he would, but he was still a bit green and he's learning all the time. We feel he has come forward nicely from that.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Aomori City

He produced a decent performance in the July Stakes, when it looked as though stepping up to seven would suit. He brings a decent level of ability into the race and I think the track will be a positive as well. We are hoping he can find more improvement over this distance.

Clive Cox, trainer of Arabian Sun

I was really pleased with his success at Salisbury last time and it's clearly a big step up in class, but we're happy to take that step. I'm quite relaxed about the ground and I'm very happy because he's in excellent form.

Karl Burke, trainer of Tiger Mask

We're happy with him and he's a very progressive horse. I'd been toying with running him in the nursery at the meeting, but it's likely to be a full field and we feel his maiden form looks as good as the others he's taking on. We're going to give it a go to see where we stand, but he's a very nice horse.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Wolf Of Badenoch

I'm very happy with him. It's been a while since he ran, but I'm hoping he'll run a good race. I think it'll be good ground tomorrow and he won on basically good ground last time.

Reporting by Liam Headd

