'We couldn't be any happier with him' - Aidan O'Brien's star stayer Kyprios bids to regain the Goodwood Cup

He is already one of the great stayers, but Kyprios bids to join an elite roll of honour of multiple Goodwood Cup winners in the staying showpiece.

The six-year-old became a dual Ascot Gold Cup winner with a thrilling success at the royal meeting last month and, just as he did two years ago, heads back to the West Sussex track as the one to beat.

Kyprios came out on top in a thrilling three-way battle against Stradivarius and Trueshan in 2022, but missed last year's race due to injury. His regular rider Ryan Moore hopes he can emulate other staying icons including the likes of Double Trigger, Further Flight and Persian Punch in becoming a multiple Goodwood Cup hero.

Writing in his Betfair blog, Moore said: "There’d be a few in here whose chance you have to respect, but my horse is clearly the one to beat.

Kyprios (Ryan Moore) beats Trawlerman in The Gold Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"After a couple of warm-up wins in lesser company, I loved the way he did it for me at Royal Ascot last time, which was probably his best effort since his unbeaten 2022 season, which included a defeat of Stradivarius in this race. He's in good shape for this."

After suffering two defeats following his comeback last year, Kyprios has been a perfect three from three this season and will be bidding to emulate Ballydoyle's other great stayer Yeats, who regained his Goodwood Cup title in 2008 having also won the race two years previously.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien said: "We've been delighted with him every time he's run this season and we were obviously thrilled with the way he won the Gold Cup again.

"Everything has gone smoothly with him since Ascot and we couldn't be any happier with him really. He's very straightforward and we're looking forward to it."

Can Gosdens cause an upset?

Sweet William and Gregory were no match for Kyprios at Royal Ascot, but their jockeys hope they can give him something to think about as they face off again.

Sweet William fared best of the John and Thady Gosden-trained pair when a six-length third, having previously taken his form to a new level when winning the Group 3 Henry II Stakes at Sandown in May.

The five-year-old also has winning form at this course, having impressively landed a handicap at this meeting a year ago under regular rider Robert Havlin. The partnership have never been out of the first three in 12 starts, and the jockey hopes Sweet William's consistency and track experience can see him give another bold showing.

Sweet William (pink cap): Group 3 winner this year Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

He said: "He's fresh and well at home and was a very good winner at Goodwood last year, so we know he handles the track for sure. I think he could be better over slightly longer trips, but he's really consistent.

"He's never finished outside of the first three places, no matter what class of race he's been running in. I'm hoping for another good show and I'm excited to get back on him and take on Kyprios again."

After finishing third in the Yorkshire Cup on his comeback, Gregory failed to fire when a 44-length seventh in the Ascot Gold Cup and has not scored since winning the Queen's Vase at the 2023 royal meeting.

However, he already has winning form at Goodwood, with an impressive victory in the Cocked Hat Stakes last year. Rider James Doyle hopes that dropping back in trip from the Gold Cup's stamina-sapping distance of two and a half miles can also be in his favour.

He said: "Gregory’s work has been good since Ascot, where he just wasn’t 100 per cent.

“I’m sure it was his wellbeing, rather than the trip, that was the problem there, but coming back to two miles wouldn’t be a negative. We're on the comeback trail and he seems in good order."

Will the ground be right as Trueshan bids for another Goodwood Cup win?

Trueshan will also attempt to join the staying greats as he bids to win the Goodwood Cup for the second time, but he will not run if the ground becomes good to firm.

The Alan King-trained eight-year-old was a brilliant winner three years ago before finishing third behind Kyprios and Stradivarius in an epic running a year later. Having been beaten in his first two starts this year, he returned to winning ways when an easy winner of a Sandown Listed contest this month.

As usual, King is on weather watch as to whether Trueshan will line up, but the trainer is eager to let him take his chance if the ground is not get too quick.

Trueshan: stormed to success in the 2021 Goodwood Cup Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

"We're very happy with him and I hope it doesn't dry out too much," he said. "If it's good ground then we'll run, but we'll reconsider if it becomes good to firm."

Trueshan steps back up to the highest level as he bids for a fourth Group 1 triumph. King added: "He's been in good nick since Sandown and it was nice to get him a bit of confidence back, although his previous two runs this season were fine.

"It was a tough task to be giving away big penalties in those two races, and I thought people didn't realise that. He also ran really well in a classic running of this a few years ago, and we're very much looking forward to running him if we can."

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of Al Qareem

He seems really well and is worth another try at this trip. He ran a nice race at York last time and his form looks solid, but it's a tough Group 1, especially with Kyprios in there. His form was given a bit of a boost when Goliath won the King George as he was only three-quarters of a length behind him at Chantilly two starts ago, so that gives us some hope. We're very happy with his condition and people know he's a keen-goer, so maybe he can get let loose on the front as some horses can do at Goodwood.

