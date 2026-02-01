The Leopardstown hurdles course is heavy - we highlighted the 13-2 winner of the opener and have one more who should relish conditions

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

After day one of the Dublin Racing Festival on Saturday was postponed and rearranged for Monday, attention turns to Sunday with four Grade 1s, including the Irish Champion Hurdle (3.20 ). It's soft ground on the chase course, but even more testing on the hurdles course where it is heavy ground, and that will suit these three horses.

The opening 2m2f Listed mares' handicap hurdle looks a good opportunity for Denis Hogan's five-year-old, who is in red-hot form after winning her last two outings at Limerick and Cork.

Cousin Kate has climbed up 23lbs in the ratings since finishing a close second on her handicap decut at Gowran, and she has improved in four outings since based on Racing Post Ratings.

What is interesting is that two of those performances have come on heavy ground, while the other two were on ground with soft in the going description, so these conditions will be right up her street.

Cousin Kate 12:40 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Michael Kenneally (7lb) Tnr: Denis Gerard Hogan

Starting Fifteen looks overpriced in the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle and will have no excuses on the testing ground.

Sean Flanagan's mount was a convincing winner of a heavy-ground maiden hurdle at Limerick last time, and the time before, he was beaten just a length by Talk The Talk, who is at the head of the market for this contest. Starting Fifteen is as big as 25-1.

The Eric McNamara-trained five-year-old is a half-brother to Burning Victory, who had form figures for Willie Mullins of 1131 on ground ranging from soft to heavy.

Starting Fifteen 13:40 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: E McNamara

A strong 20-runner field line up in the Listed 2m handicap hurdle and the Willie Mullins-trained Murcia will not mind testing conditions going by her form in France.

Murcia finished third in a Grade 3 hurdle on her return at Fairyhouse in November, but she has already proven herself to be a classy mare after winning at Grade 1 at Aintree last season.

Before her move to Ireland, she produced some good performances in testing ground in France, winning a Listed mares' hurdle on very soft ground at Auteuil and twice being placed on heavy ground. The fact Paul Townend has opted for her is another big plus.

Murcia 15:52 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

