Gaelic Warrior to take on Fact To File in Grade 1 match race after stablemate Grangeclare West ruled out

Grangeclare West has been taken out of the Ladbrokes Novice Chase (1.10 ) by Willie Mullins, leaving stablemates Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File to take each other on in a match race.

The change in going on the chase track at Leopardstown had already resulted in Gordon Elliott ruling American Mike out of the Grade 1 before Grangeclare West was withdrawn having been cast in his box.

Elliott also declared Found A Fifty a non-runner after he ran on Saturday, meaning the original five declarations have been whittled down to two runners.

Gaelic Warrior beat subsequent Irish Arkle winner Il Etait Temps by five and a half lengths last time and could make it back-to-back Grade 1 victories over fences if getting the better of his sole JP McManus-owned rival, who scored by 17 lengths over course and distance on the same day as the odds-on favourite's Limerick win.

The race sponsors price Gaelic Warrior up at 4-7 and Fact To File at 6-4 in the revised market.

The going on the chase track at Leopardstown, which had been soft throughout Saturday's action, has improved to yielding to soft, soft in places after a dry night.

Conditions are set to remain testing on the hurdles track though and clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer said: “The rail on the hurdles track has gone in a good, strong five yards. The inside three sections of hurdles are fresh.

“We feel this line, even though it’s fresh ground, is just walking that little bit slower and testing. We’re calling it soft, soft to heavy in places so that’ll be interesting to see how it rides. There’s been no changes to the chase racing line."

Baby Kate was a comfortable winner of a Listed mares' bumper at Cheltenham's November meeting but she will not attempt to follow up that success in Leopardstown's finale (4.25 ) after being ruled out of the Grade 2 with a cough.

Baby Kate's trainer Willie Mullins still has an excellent chance of landing the mares' bumper for the third time in four years as he is represented by Aurora Vega, Femme Magnifique and Fleur Au Fusil, who are unbeaten in five combined starts under rules.

Updated at 10.35am

British runner backed for opener

The sole British-trained runner on the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival obliged and the first British challenger at Leopardstown on Sunday has been backed to emulate the achievement of Madara.

Sophie Leech's five-year-old landed a 2m1f handicap chase and it is another Listed handicap where there has been support for a runner trained in Britain with Belle Of Annandale a best-price 16-1 with bet365 for the opener (12.40 ), having been 33-1 after declarations on Friday.

Trained by Kildare native Adrian Keatley, who moved his operation to Malton in 2019, Belle Of Annandale was last seen finishing seventh in a nine-runner Newcastle handicap on the all-weather.

Belle Of Annandale: backed for Leopardstown opener Credit: John Grossick Racing

The five-year-old is 4lb out of the handicap as she bids for her third win in six starts over hurdles in the 2m2f mares' handicap. Keatley has enlisted the services of Cheltenham Festival-winning rider Mark McDonagh, who takes 3lb off the daughter of Australia.

Top Ville Ben , the other British-trained runner on the second day of the Dublin Racing Festival, is a 40-1 chance to improve on last year's third in the 2m5½f Grade 3 handicap (3.20 ).

Posted at 8.30am

Non-runners

Leopardstown

12.40 11 Still Ciel (in season)

1.10 1 American Mike (ground), 3 Found A Fifty (ran yesterday), 5 Grangeclare West (cast in box)

3.50 18 Nibiru (change in going)

4.25 2 Baby Kate (coughing), 3 Roedora (change in going), 8 Ma Belle Etoile (cast in box)

Updated at 9.30am

Read these next:

Dublin Racing Festival day two acca: the 14-1 accumulator featuring the hot favourites on Sunday

'He has a right chance despite his price' - Paul Kealy with six Sunday selections

Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's ten tips at Musselburgh and Leopardstown for a huge day on ITV

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.