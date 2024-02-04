Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's ten tips at Musselburgh and Leopardstown for a huge day on ITV
Richard Birch with his advice for the ITV action at Musselburgh and Leopardstown
1.10 Leopardstown
Ladbrokes Novice Chase, 2m5½f
Birchy’s tip: Gaelic Warrior
Gaelic Warrior has taken supremely well to fences with two wins from two starts and the hat-trick looks highly likely.
1.20 Musselburgh
bet365 Scottish Triumph Hurdle, 1m7½f
Birchy’s tip: Liari
Unbeaten in two starts over hurdles, Liari can enhance his record by conceding weight all round. The track should suit him well.
1.40 Leopardstown
Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle, 2m
Birchy’s tip: Ballyburn
As low as 3-1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham last month, Ballyburn can book his ticket to the main event by proving too slick for Farren Glory.
1.50 Musselburgh
Never Ordinary At bet365 Handicap Chase, 2m
Birchy’s tip: Beau Balko
Cedar Hill is 14lb better off with Bollingerandkrug for a half-length Kelso defeat last May, but bled when finishing last of five over this course in November. The Paul Nicholls-trained Beau Balko can beat them both.
2.10 Leopardstown
Ladbrokes Dublin Chase, 2m1f
Birchy’s tip: El Fabiolo
El Fabiolo is a rare talent and should make short work of his four opponents.
2.25 Musselburgh
bet365 Scottish Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, 1m7½f
Birchy’s tip: Titanium Moon
Titanium Moon showed highly progressive form last summer with four consecutive wins. Connections may have been eyeing this £20,000 prize for some time.
2.45 Leopardstown
Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle, 2m
Birchy’s tip: State Man
State Man lives in the shadow of the incomparable Constitution Hill, but he is a serious horse in his own right. It’s hard to envisage defeat.
3.00 Musselburgh
Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle, 3m
Birchy’s tip: Carnfunnock
Carnfunnock is unexposed at 3m and boasts bits and pieces of useful form. It would be no surprise to see him take another step forward here.
3.20 Leopardstown
O’Driscolls Irish Whiskey Leopardstown Handicap Chase, 2m5½f
Birchy’s tip: Perceval Legallois
Perceval Legallois, comfortable winner of a 3m handicap hurdle at this meeting last year, holds decent each-way claims if getting into a good rhythm and jumping safely in the early stages.
3.35 Musselburgh
bet365 Scottish Champion Chase, 2m4½f
Birchy’s tip: Tommy’s Oscar
Tommy’s Oscar, who contested the 2022 Champion Hurdle, boasts form figures of 121 at Musselburgh. There’s a chance he is best suited by this sort of trip nowadays and he can resume winning ways.
Read more:
2024 Dublin Racing Festival tips: Sunday's best bets from Racing Post experts
Dublin Racing Festival day two acca: the 14-1 accumulator featuring the hot favourites on Sunday
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Published on 4 February 2024
Last updated 07:00, 4 February 2024
