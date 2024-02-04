Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's ten tips at Musselburgh and Leopardstown for a huge day on ITV

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Richard Birch with his advice for the ITV action at Musselburgh and Leopardstown

1.10 Leopardstown

Ladbrokes Novice Chase, 2m5½f

Birchy’s tip: Gaelic Warrior

Gaelic Warrior has taken supremely well to fences with two wins from two starts and the hat-trick looks highly likely.

Gaelic Warrior 13:10 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

1.20 Musselburgh

bet365 Scottish Triumph Hurdle, 1m7½f

Birchy’s tip: Liari

Unbeaten in two starts over hurdles, Liari can enhance his record by conceding weight all round. The track should suit him well.

Liari 13:20 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

1.40 Leopardstown

Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle, 2m

Birchy’s tip: Ballyburn

As low as 3-1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham last month, Ballyburn can book his ticket to the main event by proving too slick for Farren Glory.

Ballyburn 13:40 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

1.50 Musselburgh

Never Ordinary At bet365 Handicap Chase, 2m

Birchy’s tip: Beau Balko

Cedar Hill is 14lb better off with Bollingerandkrug for a half-length Kelso defeat last May, but bled when finishing last of five over this course in November. The Paul Nicholls-trained Beau Balko can beat them both.

Beau Balko 13:50 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2.10 Leopardstown

Ladbrokes Dublin Chase, 2m1f

Birchy’s tip: El Fabiolo

El Fabiolo is a rare talent and should make short work of his four opponents.

El Fabiolo 14:10 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

2.25 Musselburgh

bet365 Scottish Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, 1m7½f

Birchy’s tip: Titanium Moon

Titanium Moon showed highly progressive form last summer with four consecutive wins. Connections may have been eyeing this £20,000 prize for some time.

Titanium Moon 14:25 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

2.45 Leopardstown

Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle, 2m

Birchy’s tip: State Man

State Man lives in the shadow of the incomparable Constitution Hill, but he is a serious horse in his own right. It’s hard to envisage defeat.

State Man 14:45 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

3.00 Musselburgh

Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle, 3m

Birchy’s tip: Carnfunnock

Carnfunnock is unexposed at 3m and boasts bits and pieces of useful form. It would be no surprise to see him take another step forward here.

Carnfunnock 15:00 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Ben Bromley (5lb) Tnr: S R B Crawford

3.20 Leopardstown

O’Driscolls Irish Whiskey Leopardstown Handicap Chase, 2m5½f

Birchy’s tip: Perceval Legallois

Perceval Legallois, comfortable winner of a 3m handicap hurdle at this meeting last year, holds decent each-way claims if getting into a good rhythm and jumping safely in the early stages.

Perceval Legallois 15:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Conor Stone-Walsh (5lb) Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

3.35 Musselburgh

bet365 Scottish Champion Chase, 2m4½f

Birchy’s tip: Tommy’s Oscar

Tommy’s Oscar, who contested the 2022 Champion Hurdle, boasts form figures of 121 at Musselburgh. There’s a chance he is best suited by this sort of trip nowadays and he can resume winning ways.

Tommy's Oscar 15:35 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Ann Hamilton

Read more:

2024 Dublin Racing Festival tips: Sunday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Dublin Racing Festival day two acca: the 14-1 accumulator featuring the hot favourites on Sunday

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.