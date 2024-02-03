TippingSunday Sizzlers
premium
'He has a right chance despite his price' - Paul Kealy with six Sunday selections
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 3 February 2024inMembers' Club tips
Last updated 18:00, 3 February 2024
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'She could be chucked in' - David Jennings with his banker of the weekend on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival
- Big-race trends: can anyone prevent State Man in Irish Champion Hurdle repeat bid?
- 'The Mullins roadshow might continue in the handicaps' - Tom Segal's five Sunday selections at Leopardstown and Musselburgh
- 'There is every chance he can go one better' - Graeme Rodway bids to follow up 16-1 and 8-1 Pricewise Extra winners
- Big-race trends: who comes out best on the stats for the big races at Leopardstown and Sandown?
more inBetting offers
- Saturday night boxing Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez: where to watch, fight cards & betting tips + grab a £30 free bet from Sky Bet
- Wales v Scotland rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Italy v England rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Six Nations 2024: TV schedule, full fixture list + bag £30 in free bets from bet365
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'She could be chucked in' - David Jennings with his banker of the weekend on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival
- Big-race trends: can anyone prevent State Man in Irish Champion Hurdle repeat bid?
- 'The Mullins roadshow might continue in the handicaps' - Tom Segal's five Sunday selections at Leopardstown and Musselburgh
- 'There is every chance he can go one better' - Graeme Rodway bids to follow up 16-1 and 8-1 Pricewise Extra winners
- Big-race trends: who comes out best on the stats for the big races at Leopardstown and Sandown?
more inBetting offers
- Saturday night boxing Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez: where to watch, fight cards & betting tips + grab a £30 free bet from Sky Bet
- Wales v Scotland rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Italy v England rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Six Nations 2024: TV schedule, full fixture list + bag £30 in free bets from bet365