Dublin Racing Festival day two acca: the 14-1 accumulator featuring the hot favourites on Sunday

1.10 Leopardstown: Ladbrokes Novice Chase (2m5½f, Grade 1)

SP forecast: 4-5f

The six-year-old was a Grade 1 winner over hurdles at last season's Punchestown festival but appears to have become an even better operator over fences, with a perfect record of two wins from two starts for Willie Mullins this term.

After a wide-margin success back at Punchestown on his chase debut, Gaelic Warrior returned to Grade 1 company in impressive fashion when he saw off stablemate Il Etait Temps in the Faugheen Novice Chase at Christmas.

With a three-mile Grade 1 win to his name already, the step back up to two miles and five and a half furlongs should prove no issue in Sunday's Ladbrokes Novice Chase, in which he takes on a maximum of four rivals.

While stablemates Fact To File and and Grangeclare West both posted facile victories last time out, the class edge has to go to Rich Ricci's gelding and with Paul Townend back on board he should be hard to beat.

1.40 Leopardstown: Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle (2m, Grade 1)

SP forecast: 10-11f

Ballyburn heads the market for March's Baring Bingham and sits only behind stablemate Mystical Power in the betting for the Supreme, but his price could shorten considerably for both if he posts another eyecatching success at Leopardstown in the Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle.

A Punchestown festival winner last season, Ballyburn failed to justify odds-on favouritism in his hurdles debut at Fairyhouse when suffering defeat to Firefox over two miles. However, he stepped up to two and a half miles and returned to winning form in style with a 25-length romp at Leopardstown at the end of December.

He returns to the track just over a month later and is already a short price to complete a double under Paul Townend. He would join an illustrious winning roster which includes subsequent festival winners Vautour, Sir Gerhard, Appreciate It and Klassical Dream.

2.10 Leopardstown: Ladbrokes Dublin Chase (2m1f, Grade 1)

SP forecast: 30-100f

The Arkle winner was billed for one of the season's most exciting clashes when he was set to travel to Ascot for the Clarence House, however his rematch with Jonbon was put on hold due to the weather and he lines up at Leopardstown instead for the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.

Unbeaten in his last five starts including his seasonal reappearance in the Hilly Way in December, only Jonbon has been able to get the better of El Fabiolo since he joined Mullins' yard after a close battle in Aintree's Top Novices' Hurdle two years ago.

The seven-year-old has been imperious ever since and he is a warm favourite to maintain his winning streak against just four rivals in Sunday's Grade 1 contest.

His nearest-rated opponent Gentleman De Mee is 7lbs his inferior and lost last time out to Dinoblue, who claimed her first Grade 1 success over course and distance. While she is likely to be El Fabiolo's chief danger, it would take a significant upset to deny the market leader another top-level triumph.

2.45 Leopardstown: Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle (2m, Grade 1)

SP forecast: 2-7f

If it were not for Constitution Hill, it would be easy to point to State Man as the best hurdler of his generation.

The seven-year-old won four Grade 1 races on the bounce before heading to the Champion Hurdle last year, yet was made to look ordinary by Nicky Henderson's star hurdler, who trounced State Man by a comfortable nine lengths.

With Constitution Hill looking as good as ever this season, State Man faces another uphill climb to festival glory but should find Sunday's Irish Champion Hurdle a much more straightforward affair, with Bob Olinger his only new rival out of the field of five.

His victories in the Morgiana and Matheson Hurdle this season show State Man retains all his old ability and the stage looks set to claim a second consecutive success in this €200,000 contest.

4.25 Leopardstown: Coolmore N.H. Sires "Hurricane Lane" Irish EBF Mares I.N.H. Flat Race (2m, Grade 2)

SP forecast: 13-8f

The six-year-old began her career with a lofty reputation thanks to her superstar dam Quevega and Grade 1-winning brother Facile Vega, and she has shown early signs of similar talent with an unbeaten record in three starts.

She opened her account with a 13-length success at Sligo in June before following up two months later at Killarney at odds of 1-7 under Patrick Mullins.

The champion amateur was back on board at Gowran in September when Aurora Vega made claimed her third win on the bounce at Listed level, and with her third-placed stablemate going on to win since, there is every chance Aurora Vega can take this step up to Graded company in her stride.

