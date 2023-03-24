2023 Dubai World Cup at Meydan: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The Emirates Airline-backed Dubai World Cup () is the day's feature race at Meydan on Saturday. The Bob Baffert-trained Country Grammer beat Hot Rod Charlie to clinch the big event under Frankie Dettori last year, and he returns for another crack against some hot competition, including the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Algiers. Who will take home the first prize of £6 million? Get our verdict and more in our runner-by-runner guide . . .

1

High-class performances in easily overcoming wide draws/trips to win two 1m-9.5f Group 2s here

Trainer: Simon and Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

SP forecast: 7-2f

Algiers 16:35 Meydan View Racecard

2

Fourth behind Crown Pride in last year's UAE Derby; held by a few of these runners

Trainer: Bhupat Seemar

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon

SP forecast: 25-1

Bendoog 16:35 Meydan View Racecard

3

Two 1m dirt Grade 1 wins in Japan; behind two of these rivals in 1m1f Saudi Cup latest

Trainer: Noriyuki Hori

Jockey: Joao Moreira

SP forecast: 10-1

Cafe Pharoah 16:35 Meydan View Racecard

4

Runner-up in Saudi Cup before winning this race last year; second in Saudi Cup again latest

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

SP forecast: 4-1

Country Grammer 16:35 Meydan View Racecard

5

Not helped by wide trip when behind four of these rivals in Saudi Cup; needs career-best

Trainer: Koichi Shintani

Jockey: Damian Lane

SP forecast: 20-1

Crown Pride 16:35 Meydan View Racecard

6

Last year's shock Saudi Cup winner; only sixth in Saudi Cup this time but didn't run badly

Trainer: Ahmad Abdulwahed

Jockey: Adel Alfouraidi

SP forecast: 16-1

Emblem Road 16:35 Meydan View Racecard

7

Japanese runner who was having his first dirt start when fourth in 1m1f Saudi Cup

Trainer: Tetsuya Kimura

Jockey: Christophe-Patrice Lemaire

SP forecast: 10-1

Geoglyph 16:35 Meydan View Racecard

8

Won 1m1f Grade 1 in Japan in December, but disappointing seventh in Saudi Cup latest

Trainer: Yasuo Tomomichi

Jockey: Ryan Moore

SP forecast: 12-1

Jun Light Bolt 16:35 Meydan View Racecard

9

Made all in 1m1f Group 1 Saudi Cup but was drawn one, whereas now he's in 15 of 15

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi

Jockey: Yutaka Yoshida

SP forecast: 12-1

Panthalassa 16:35 Meydan View Racecard

10

100-1 sixth in this race last year; struggled in Saudi Cup latest

Trainer: Bhupat Seemar

Jockey: Tadhg O'Shea

SP forecast: 66-1

Remorse 16:35 Meydan View Racecard

11

Won course-and-distance Group 1 before fifth in this race in 2021; won that same Group 1 again latest

Trainer: Fawzi Abdulla Nass

Jockey: Adrie de Vries

SP forecast: 16-1

Salute The Soldier 16:35 Meydan View Racecard

12

Won 1m3f Group 1 in Chile last April; most recently won minor race in the US

Trainer: Amador Merei Sanchez

Jockey: Hector Berrios

SP forecast: 25-1

Super Corinto 16:35 Meydan View Racecard

13

Profile is a little patchy but capable of good form, a triple Group/Grade 1 winner

Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

SP forecast: 9-1

T O Keynes 16:35 Meydan View Racecard

14

5-6 record since being switched to dirt in Japan; Grade 1 wins on last two starts

Trainer: Noboru Takagi

Jockey: Yuga Kawada

SP forecast: 10-1

Ushba Tesoro 16:35 Meydan View Racecard

15

Two minor wins on dirt, but big success came in 1m4f turf Grade 1 Japan Cup

Trainer: Kunihiko Watanabe

Jockey: Cristian Demuro

SP forecast: 12-1

Vela Azul 16:35 Meydan View Racecard

The verdict

The vote goes to , a Japanese runner who is capable of high-class form and gets the help of Oisin Murphy for the first time.

T O Keynes 16:35 Meydan View Racecard

