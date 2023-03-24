2023 Dubai World Cup at Meydan: the runners, the odds, the verdict
The Emirates Airline-backed Dubai World Cup (4.35) is the day's feature race at Meydan on Saturday. The Bob Baffert-trained Country Grammer beat Hot Rod Charlie to clinch the big event under Frankie Dettori last year, and he returns for another crack against some hot competition, including the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Algiers. Who will take home the first prize of £6 million? Get our verdict and more in our runner-by-runner guide . . .
Dubai World Cup sponsored by Emirates Airline (4.35 Meydan): racecard and betting
1 Algiers
High-class performances in easily overcoming wide draws/trips to win two 1m-9.5f Group 2s here
Trainer: Simon and Ed Crisford
Jockey: James Doyle
SP forecast: 7-2f
2 Bendoog
Fourth behind Crown Pride in last year's UAE Derby; held by a few of these runners
Trainer: Bhupat Seemar
Jockey: Christophe Soumillon
SP forecast: 25-1
3 Cafe Pharoah
Two 1m dirt Grade 1 wins in Japan; behind two of these rivals in 1m1f Saudi Cup latest
Trainer: Noriyuki Hori
Jockey: Joao Moreira
SP forecast: 10-1
4 Country Grammer
Runner-up in Saudi Cup before winning this race last year; second in Saudi Cup again latest
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Frankie Dettori
SP forecast: 4-1
5 Crown Pride
Not helped by wide trip when behind four of these rivals in Saudi Cup; needs career-best
Trainer: Koichi Shintani
Jockey: Damian Lane
SP forecast: 20-1
6 Emblem Road
Last year's shock Saudi Cup winner; only sixth in Saudi Cup this time but didn't run badly
Trainer: Ahmad Abdulwahed
Jockey: Adel Alfouraidi
SP forecast: 16-1
7 Geoglyph
Japanese runner who was having his first dirt start when fourth in 1m1f Saudi Cup
Trainer: Tetsuya Kimura
Jockey: Christophe-Patrice Lemaire
SP forecast: 10-1
8 Jun Light Bolt
Won 1m1f Grade 1 in Japan in December, but disappointing seventh in Saudi Cup latest
Trainer: Yasuo Tomomichi
Jockey: Ryan Moore
SP forecast: 12-1
9 Panthalassa
Made all in 1m1f Group 1 Saudi Cup but was drawn one, whereas now he's in 15 of 15
Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
Jockey: Yutaka Yoshida
SP forecast: 12-1
10 Remorse
100-1 sixth in this race last year; struggled in Saudi Cup latest
Trainer: Bhupat Seemar
Jockey: Tadhg O'Shea
SP forecast: 66-1
11 Salute The Soldier
Won course-and-distance Group 1 before fifth in this race in 2021; won that same Group 1 again latest
Trainer: Fawzi Abdulla Nass
Jockey: Adrie de Vries
SP forecast: 16-1
12 Super Corinto
Won 1m3f Group 1 in Chile last April; most recently won minor race in the US
Trainer: Amador Merei Sanchez
Jockey: Hector Berrios
SP forecast: 25-1
13 T O Keynes
Profile is a little patchy but capable of good form, a triple Group/Grade 1 winner
Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
SP forecast: 9-1
14 Ushba Tesoro
5-6 record since being switched to dirt in Japan; Grade 1 wins on last two starts
Trainer: Noboru Takagi
Jockey: Yuga Kawada
SP forecast: 10-1
15 Vela Azul
Two minor wins on dirt, but big success came in 1m4f turf Grade 1 Japan Cup
Trainer: Kunihiko Watanabe
Jockey: Cristian Demuro
SP forecast: 12-1
The verdict
The vote goes to T O KEYNES, a Japanese runner who is capable of high-class form and gets the help of Oisin Murphy for the first time.
