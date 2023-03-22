Britain's five best chances in the ITV-televised Group 1s on Dubai World Cup night

Dubai World Cup night has plenty of international interest and Britain is once again well represented. Here we focus on Britain’s best chances in the three Group 1s televised on ITV4 on Saturday . . .

Two previous visits to Meydan have resulted in two victories for Lord North and the Gosdens in the Dubai Turf () and Frankie Dettori will be hoping for more World Cup night glory.

Lord North scored by three lengths in 2021 and dead-heated last year when joining Panthalassa on the line.

The seven-year-old returned this year with a three-and-a-quarter-length win in the Winter Derby at Lingfield – a race in which he finished second on his reappearance last year – and another bold bid is expected, with the betting suggesting Japanese contenders Do Deuce and Serifos are his main dangers.

Lord North is one of eight British- or Irish-trained runners in the Dubai Turf and the progressive dual course winner Nations Pride appears the pick of the remainder.

The Charlie Appleby-trained four-year-old won the Jumeirah Derby at this track last year and returned last month with a straightforward victory in the Dubai Millennium Stakes.

Nations Pride, who won the Saratoga Derby last summer, takes a big jump from Group 3 to Group 1 company but is open to improvement and boasts seven wins from 11 starts.

Mostahdaf arrives for the Dubai Sheema Classic () in top form having posted a joint career-best Racing Post Rating when a seven-length winner of the Neom Turf Cup at Riyadh on his first start of the year.

John and Thady Gosden: trainers of Lord North and Mostahdaf Credit: Edward Whitaker

His September Stakes win has been boosted by Dubai Honour recently but more will be required for the John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old to strike for the first time at the top level, having been well beaten in the 2021 St James’s Palace Stakes and last year’s Arc on his previous attempts.

Last year’s Irish Derby winner looks to have strong claims in the Sheema Classic. He arrives without a prep run but ran a fine race when sixth in the Arc on his final start last season and could improve again at four.

Westover, who finished third in the Derby prior to his Curragh success, is trained by Ralph Beckett and will be ridden by Ryan Moore. The top jockey landed this race aboard Gentildonna in 2014.

Simon and Ed Crisford will become the first British-based non-Godolphin trainers to win the Dubai World Cup () this century if Algiers is successful in the Meydan showpiece.

Ed and Simon Crisford: taking aim at the Dubai World Cup with Algiers Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

James Doyle’s mount is the 4-1 second favourite with Sky Bet to win the £10 million contest after two easy wins in Group 2 company on dirt at this track this year.

Algiers was twice beaten in Listed races in Britain at the end of last year but appears to have taken his form to a new level. Another career best will be needed, however, to beat last year’s winner Country Grammer – partnered by Dettori – and Panthalassa.

Best of the rest

Three of the last four runnings of the Al Quoz Sprint () have gone to Britain or Ireland and there looks to be every chance of another success, with the George Boughey-trained Al Dasim, a winner of his last five starts, and the Charlie Appleby-trained Al Suhail at the head of the betting.

Subjectivist, trained by Charlie Johnston, attempts to win the Dubai Gold Cup () for a second time. There are 16 runners in the race and 13 of them are trained in Britain and Ireland, including fellow leading contenders Siskany, Ardakan and Global Storm.

Aidan O’Brien’s best chance is Cairo in the UAE Derby () – a race he won for a third time with Mendelssohn in 2018.

The whole card will be televised on Racing TV.

