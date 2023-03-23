The Frankie factor: assessing Dettori's rides at a star-studded Dubai World Cup

Frankie Dettori - due to retire at the end of the season - has enjoyed plenty of success on Dubai World Cup night over the years and could become the most successful rider in the history of the main race if repeating last year’s success on Country Grammer. Here we assess the rider’s seven mounts on Saturday . . .

Race:

Last year’s Ebor winner tackles Group 2 company for the second time in the Dubai Gold Cup.

Trawlerman, trained by John and Thady Gosden, finished a fine third behind Trueshan in the Long Distance Cup on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot on his final start last year.

He was a disappointing eighth on his return in the Red Sea Turf Handicap at Riyadh last month but should strip fitter for that and has each-way claims in an open event.

Trawlerman 12:40 Meydan View Racecard

Race:

The top rider teams up with the Saudi Arabia-based trainer Bedan Alsubaie in the Al Quoz aboard Raaed, who arrives after a career-best third in the Turf Sprint at Riyadh last month.

The six-year-old, formerly trained by Brian Meehan, will need to find considerable improvement to be involved in his first crack at Group 1 company.

Raaed 13:15 Meydan View Racecard

Race:

Dettori bids to provide Bob Baffert with a first winner in this 1m1½f Group 2 dirt event aboard three-race maiden Worcester.

This colt was beaten in maiden special weight events at Santa Anita on his first two starts but was only beaten two lengths in Grade 3 company at the same track last month.

He has claims in an open race but the Aidan O’Brien-trained Cairo, a Group 3 winner last year, looks the one to beat.

Worcester 13:50 Meydan View Racecard

Race:

The same trainer-jockey-owner combination seek Group 1 success with Hopkins in the Dubai Golden Shaheen.

Hopkins was put in his place by stablemate Country Grammer in the San Antonio Stakes over 1m½f at Santa Anita in December but bounced back to winning ways in a Grade 3 over 6f at the same venue in February.

This proven dirt performer is a three-time winner and three-time runner-up from seven starts and looks overpriced at 10-1.

Hopkins 14:25 Meydan View Racecard

Race:

Lord North, a familiar name to British Flat racing fans, has leading claims as he attempts to win the Dubai Turf for a third straight year.

The seven-year-old, trained by the Gosdens, was a three-length winner in 2021 and shared the spoils with Panthalassa last year.

That rival contests the Dubai World Cup this year and Lord North appears the pick of the European challenge, with the Japanese contenders Do Deuce and Serifos heading the betting.

Lord North 15:10 Meydan View Racecard

Race:

Leading Hong Kong trainer Caspar Fownes teams up with Dettori in the Sheema Classic with outsider Senor Toba.

The five-year-old looks up against it on recent form. He was a never-nearer eighth in the Dubai City of Gold over course and distance this month and is the joint second lowest rated in the ten-runner field.

Senor Toba 16:00 Meydan View Racecard

Race:

Produced a career-best performance to beat Hot Rod Charlie in last year’s Dubai World Cup and tries to emulate Thunder Snow by winning this 1m2f event – one of the world's richest races worth £6m to the winner – for a second time.

He matched his top Racing Post Rating when successful in the San Antonio Stakes at Santa Anita in December but finished runner-up in the Saudi Cup for the second year running last month.

The six-year-old will have to reverse that form with Panthalassa but was doing his best work at the finish and should relish the return to 1m2f.

Country Grammer 16:35 Meydan View Racecard

