Who remains in contention for the Epsom Classics?

Entries for the Betfred Derby have been whittled down to 21 after 2,000 Guineas third Royal Scotsman was among those scratched at the latest stage on Friday.

The Paul and Oliver Cole-trained colt, who had been a general 16-1, was the most prominent of the 82 horses taken out of contention for the Epsom Classic on June 3.

Godolphin will rely on ante-post favourite and Lingfield Derby Trial winner Military Order as their sole representative after scratching 20-1 shot Silver Knott along with Ancient Rules, Imperial Emperor, Naval Power and Flying Honours.

Aidan O'Brien left eight in contention, including Auguste Rodin and Dee Stakes winner San Antonio, while John and Thady Gosden's hopes will be pinned solely on Chester Vase scorer Arrest, who is a best-priced 7-1.

Connections will have to pay £2,800 at the next confirmation stage on May 29, which also marks when supplementary entries can be made for £85,000.

Among the late additions could be the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Passenger, who was denied a clear run but produced an eyecatching third in Thursday's Dante Stakes at York.

The field for the Betfred Oaks was reduced to 24 after the notable scratching of Azazat, who had been priced at 16-1 following her maiden victory at Leopardstown this month.

Trainer Dermot Weld may opt for Royal Ascot with the daughter of Camelot, who holds an early entry for the Ribblesdale Stakes on June 22.

Short-priced favourite Savethelastdance is one of nine possibles for O'Brien, who has claimed Oaks victory in six of the last eight years.

Surprise Musidora winner Soul Sister stood her ground for the Gosden team alongside stablemate Running Lion, while 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj was scratched after trainer Saeed bin Suroor confirmed .

Novakai, who was four lengths behind Soul Sister at York, and Electric Eyes were also taken out of contention by Karl Burke, with the latter due to run in next week's Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Coral: 6-4 Savethelastdance, 10-3 Soul Sister, 7 Running Lion, 12 Bluestocking, Infinite Cosmos, 14 Eternal Hope, Never Ending Story, 20 bar

Coral: 3 Military Order, 9-2 Auguste Rodin, 6 Arrest, 7 Passenger, 10 The Foxes, 12 Sprewell, 14 Waipiro, White Birch, 16 Dubai Mile, 20 bar

