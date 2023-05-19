'The target now is to take her to the Coronation Stakes' - Mawj to miss rematch with Tahiyra in Irish 1,000 Guineas
Mawj, who put Saeed bin Suroor back in the big time when landing the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket this month, is to miss a rematch with runner-up Tahiyra in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh on Sunday week.
Bin Suroor will instead target Royal Ascot with the diminutive filly as he feels his new stable star needs more time between her races.
Speaking exclusively to the Racing Post on Friday during a visit to the Godolphin trainer’s base on Chippenham Hill in Newmarket, Bin Suroor said: "Mawj has come out of the Guineas in good form and usually I like to give her a break between races as she’s a tiny filly.
