Derby festival
premium

Silvestre de Sousa out to repeat Guineas trick and pull off another Classic upset on Oaks outsider

Silvestre de Sousa: won the 1,000 Guineas on Elmalka and has a ride in the Oaks
Silvestre de Sousa: won the 1,000 Guineas on Elmalka and has a ride in the OaksCredit: Edward Whitaker

Fresh from causing an upset in the 1,000 Guineas, three-time champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa is looking to repeat the trick in the Betfred Oaks on outsider Seaward.

De Sousa enjoyed a first British Classic success on Elmalka for Roger Varian in the fillies’ Classic at Newmarket and has picked up the ride on the Cheshire Oaks third, who is one of four potential runners for Ralph Beckett in the feature race on Friday.

Seaward was beaten a length and a half by stablemate Forest Fairy on her return at Chester and the chances of her outrunning her 100-1 odds would be boosted by the ground drying out.

Jack HaynesReporter

inDerby festival

