'If I were still freelancing I'd be trying to get on Ambiente Friendly' - Johnny Murtagh sweet on Lingfield trial winner's Derby chance

Three-time Derby winner Johnny Murtagh would try to get on Ambiente Friendly in this year's race were he still freelancing and believes Aidan O'Brien will need to perform heroics to win the Epsom Classic for a tenth time with City Of Troy, Troy, who on Tuesday drifted in the betting out to as big as 3-1.

Murtagh spent three years as O'Brien's number one at Ballydoyle and also won the Derby for him in 2002 when High Chaparral outstayed stablemate Hawk Wing in a vintage running of the race.

Now a Classic-winning trainer himself having sent out Sonnyboyliston to win the Irish St Leger in 2021, Murtagh was most impressed by what he saw from Ambiente Friendly during the trials and believes James Fanshawe's challenger is the one they all have to beat on Saturday.