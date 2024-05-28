'I certainly wouldn't swap my lad' - 21-year-old Derby debutant Dylan Browne McMonagle fancies Epsom chances on Dancing Gemini

Dylan Browne McMonagle believes he has a big chance of making his first ride in the Betfred Derby a winning one when the 21-year-old teams up with Dancing Gemini for Roger Teal at Epsom on Saturday.

A multiple champion apprentice in Ireland, Browne McMonagle is currently stable jockey to Joseph O'Brien and already has a Group 1 win to his name thanks to Al Riffa's victory in the 2022 National Stakes.

That Group 1 account was almost doubled at Longchamp this month in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains, but Dancing Gemini failed by half a length to reel in Metropolitan. That was over a mile and the highly regarded young rider believes the extra four furlongs at Epsom could show the son of Camelot in an even better light.