Derby festival
premium

'I certainly wouldn't swap my lad' - 21-year-old Derby debutant Dylan Browne McMonagle fancies Epsom chances on Dancing Gemini

Dylan Browne McMonagle: will spend the winter in Australia
Dylan Browne McMonagle: the former champion apprentice is already a Group 1 winnerCredit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Dylan Browne McMonagle believes he has a big chance of making his first ride in the Betfred Derby a winning one when the 21-year-old teams up with Dancing Gemini for Roger Teal at Epsom on Saturday.

A multiple champion apprentice in Ireland, Browne McMonagle is currently stable jockey to Joseph O'Brien and already has a Group 1 win to his name thanks to Al Riffa's victory in the 2022 National Stakes.

That Group 1 account was almost doubled at Longchamp this month in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains, but Dancing Gemini failed by half a length to reel in Metropolitan. That was over a mile and the highly regarded young rider believes the extra four furlongs at Epsom could show the son of Camelot in an even better light.

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

inDerby festival

