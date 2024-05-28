'The key is what happens on Thursday' - Epsom on weather watch with Derby course now soft

The ground at Epsom is now predominantly soft after 3mm of rain on Tuesday and conditions could yet become more testing, with the track wary of "heavy showers" forecast for Thursday.

The going was described as soft, good to soft in places on Monday following 8.6mm of rain over the weekend. An improved picture after Tuesday was anticipated, but Thursday is now being flagged as wetter than expected and key to how the ground will look at the start of the two-day Betfred Derby festival.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said: “We’ve measured just under 3mm so far today, and I wouldn’t rule out another light shower or two during the evening.

“I’ve updated the going. I’ve called the Derby course soft. It produced a GoingStick reading this afternoon of 5.2. The last we had was 6, which is good to soft. It’s a slow reading, but it’s not desperately slow ground.”

Cooper stressed the importance of Thursday’s rainfall to how the ground will ride when the Derby festival begins with the Coronation Cup and Betfred Oaks card on Friday.

He said: “The key for us is what happens on Thursday, which is being marked as possibly having some heavy showers after a dry Wednesday.”

While wary of the coming rain, Cooper added that due to its chalk base, Epsom can dry quite quickly in the right conditions.

“It’s dependent on temperature and winds, but it is supposed to be slightly warmer on Friday and Saturday,” he said.

The going on the 5f course remains soft, good to soft in places.

Read these next:

City Of Troy on the drift for Derby as stablemate Los Angeles joins him as favourite



'We don't know how good he is' - Oisin Murphy hoping for a change of fortune as he chases a first Epsom Classic

Derby-winning jockey Richard Kingscote booked for 150-1 outsider Kamboo in Epsom Classic

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.

