'The most important race we've ever had a runner in' - James Fanshawe relishing Derby test with leading fancy Ambiente Friendly

James Fanshawe says this Saturday’s Betfred Derby is "the most important race we’ve ever had a runner in" as he puts the finishing touches to the preparation of his live Epsom hope Ambiente Friendly over the coming days.

The son of Gleneagles drifted out to 6-1 fourth favourite (from 9-2 second best) with the sponsors on Tuesday after support came in for proven soft-ground performers such as Ancient Wisdom but Fanshawe is hopeful his first runner in the Derby since 1991 will handle easy ground should it stay that way.

Last season, Ambiente Friendly handled good to soft ground when winning his maiden over 7f at Leicester and a soft surface when he was third to Ancient Wisdom in the Group 3 Autumn Stakes over a mile at Newmarket.

It was officially good ground when he trounced the opposition in the Listed Derby Trial at Lingfield this month under Callum Shepherd and he has since worked well on ground with some ease on in it under his new rider Robert Havlin at Newmarket last Sunday.

Fanshawe said: “The Derby is our premier Classic and this year it’s the most important race we’ve ever had a runner in. It’s a real privilege to have a horse that’s going to the race with a chance.

Ambiente Friendly and Robert Havlin on the Limekilns on Sunday morning Credit: Emma Collings Berry

“Hopefully, the ground won’t be too much of a problem for Ambiente Friendly. It was testing when he won at Leicester last year and again when he ran in the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket when we should have ridden him a bit differently as he set the race up for everyone else.”

The Bill and Tim Gredley-owned colt has done all of his winning away from Newmarket’s Rowley Mile and Fanshawe added: “I was always nervous when he ran at Newmarket as he had breezed four furlongs on the strip next to the Rowley Mile before he was bought.

"He was keen again when we ran him in the Feilden Stakes since when he has switched off beautifully and we’ve done away with the hood that he used to wear. The real revelation at Lingfield was how he went around the corners which should stand him in good stead.”

Fanshawe has come closest to winning a British Classic when Spacious finished second in the 1,000 Guineas in 2008.

On his chances of going one better, he added: “All I can say is that he won his trial in a good time and we're hopeful he’ll get the trip and handle the ground. Everything else, such as the draw, is in the lap of the gods.”

Betfred Derby (4.30 Epsom, Saturday)

Betfred: 3 City Of Troy, 7-2 Los Angeles, 5 Ancient Wisdom, 6 Ambiente Friendly, Diego Velazquez 12 Dancing Gemini, Macduff, 20 Deira Mile, Bellum Justum, Voyage, 25 Illinois, 33 bar

