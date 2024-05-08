Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Jennings' tips for each of the five Chester races live on ITV4 on Wednesday

David Jennings with his advice for the five ITV4 races at Chester on Wednesday . . .

1.30 Chester

CAA Stellar Handicap, 6f

David's tip: Tsunami Spirit

The last time this was won from a double-figure draw, the pictures were in black and white so you can forget about Al Shabab Storm (ten), Cargin Bhui (11), Macanudo (12), Garfield Shadow (13) and Siobhanbrogan (14). The last six winners have been drawn 1-5-4-6-2-1. The make-up of this sprint looks sure to suit Tsunami Spirit, who is drawn six, has bundles of speed and is beginning to learn how to use it properly. He shouldn't be 11-1.

Tsunami Spirit 13:30 Chester View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

2.05 Chester

CAA Stellar Lily Agnes EBF Conditions Stakes, 5f

David's tip: Seraphim Angel

Sorry to be rabbiting on about the draw, but two of the last three Lily Agnes winners had the dream home in stall one. Lady Lightning has the boxseat here, but her Wolverhampton win is working out terribly and I'm looking to Seraphim Angel in stall six instead. She had loads of early boot at Newmarket and the rail will help her given she lugged to her left on her debut.

Seraphim Angel 14:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Pierre-Louis Jamin Tnr: Tom Dascombe

2.35 Chester

tote.co.uk Saddle-Up For More Than Racing Handicap, 5f

David's tip: Due For Luck

We might not have seen the best of Due For Luck yet. He won his first two starts last season and was robbed on his hat-trick attempt over this course and distance last autumn. He's got stall two. Woohoo.

Due For Luck 14:35 Chester View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

3.05 Chester

Weatherbys E-Passport Cheshire Oaks (Listed), 1m3½f

David's tip: Galileo Dame

It was hard not to be impressed with the way Galileo Dame galloped away from Rubies Are Red in a Leopardstown maiden last month. It was emphatic and the form looks solid. Joseph O'Brien immediately nominated her for an Oaks trial and here she is.

Galileo Dame 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

3.40 Chester

Boodles Chester Vase (Group 3), 1m4½f

David's tip: Hidden Law

Grosvenor Square is a colt I adore, but the Ballydoyle troops have been needing their first march and it could be worth siding with Hidden Law instead. He has Southwell form to turn around with Cadogan Place but looked a different proposition altogether at Newbury next time when bolting up in stylish fashion.

Hidden Law 15:40 Chester View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

