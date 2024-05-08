Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Jennings' tips for each of the five Chester races live on ITV4 on Wednesday
David Jennings with his advice for the five ITV4 races at Chester on Wednesday . . .
1.30 Chester
CAA Stellar Handicap, 6f
David's tip: Tsunami Spirit
The last time this was won from a double-figure draw, the pictures were in black and white so you can forget about Al Shabab Storm (ten), Cargin Bhui (11), Macanudo (12), Garfield Shadow (13) and Siobhanbrogan (14). The last six winners have been drawn 1-5-4-6-2-1. The make-up of this sprint looks sure to suit Tsunami Spirit, who is drawn six, has bundles of speed and is beginning to learn how to use it properly. He shouldn't be 11-1.
2.05 Chester
CAA Stellar Lily Agnes EBF Conditions Stakes, 5f
David's tip: Seraphim Angel
Sorry to be rabbiting on about the draw, but two of the last three Lily Agnes winners had the dream home in stall one. Lady Lightning has the boxseat here, but her Wolverhampton win is working out terribly and I'm looking to Seraphim Angel in stall six instead. She had loads of early boot at Newmarket and the rail will help her given she lugged to her left on her debut.
2.35 Chester
tote.co.uk Saddle-Up For More Than Racing Handicap, 5f
David's tip: Due For Luck
We might not have seen the best of Due For Luck yet. He won his first two starts last season and was robbed on his hat-trick attempt over this course and distance last autumn. He's got stall two. Woohoo.
3.05 Chester
Weatherbys E-Passport Cheshire Oaks (Listed), 1m3½f
David's tip: Galileo Dame
It was hard not to be impressed with the way Galileo Dame galloped away from Rubies Are Red in a Leopardstown maiden last month. It was emphatic and the form looks solid. Joseph O'Brien immediately nominated her for an Oaks trial and here she is.
3.40 Chester
Boodles Chester Vase (Group 3), 1m4½f
David's tip: Hidden Law
Grosvenor Square is a colt I adore, but the Ballydoyle troops have been needing their first march and it could be worth siding with Hidden Law instead. He has Southwell form to turn around with Cadogan Place but looked a different proposition altogether at Newbury next time when bolting up in stylish fashion.
Published on 8 May 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 8 May 2024
