'We're in the Champion Chase mix now' - last week's major Cheltenham Festival market movers

Find out all of last week's major movers and shakers in the ante-post markets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival . . .

Race: Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

Odds: 12-1 (from 25)

The William Durkan-trained Eagle Fang got off the mark on his fifth attempt over hurdles when winning comfortably at Naas on Saturday and was subsequently cut for the Boodles Handicap at Cheltenham next month.

The four-year-old cruised five lengths clear of Bright Legend and has now finished inside the top three in four of his five starts for the Dublin-based trainer since his move from Keith Dalgleish last year.

Eagle Fang continues to show improvement for Durkan, who won the Midlands National in 2022, and an opportunity at Cheltenham might be next on his agenda.

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (March 12)

Paddy Power: 13-2 Batman Girac, 7-1 Lark In The Mornin, Wodhooh, Kargese, 8 Ndaawi, Salver, 10 Mighty Bandit, Liari, Anzadam, Miss Manzor, 12 bar

Race: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

Odds: 8-1 (from 16)

Alan King expressed his delight after Edwardstone returned to winning ways in the Game Spirit at Newbury, resulting in bookmakers shortening him to third favourite for the Champion Chase next month.

The classy ten-year-old now sits behind El Fabiolo and Jonbon in the betting for the Grade 1 at Cheltenham after he breezed to a 40-length success over Funambule Sivola, the only other finisher in the four-runner contest on Saturday.

Edwardstone: in the mix for the Champion Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

King said: "I think we'll be taking those horses on in the Champion Chase and we certainly won't be going for the Ryanair. I've huge respect for Jonbon, who has beaten us twice this term, and El Fabiolo looked good at Leopardstown last week, but I hope we're in the mix now."

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (March 12)

William Hill: 2-5 El Fabiolo, 3 Jonbon, 8 Edwardstone, 14 Ferny Hollow, Elixir De Nutz, 16 Captain Guinness, 25 Appreciate It, Gentleman De Mee, 33 bar

Edwardstone 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Alan King

Introducing RP Recommends

Read the full series:

Race: County Hurdle

Odds: 7-1 (from 10)

Nicky Henderson's Iberico Lord made it two wins from three starts this season when landing the feature Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday, which resulted in the six-year-old becoming the favourite for next month's County Hurdle.

Owned by JP McManus, the gelding finished seventh behind stablemate Luccia at Ascot in December, but he returned to winning ways under Nico de Boinville when finishing two and a quarter lengths clear of the Dan Skelton-trained L'Eau Du Sud.

Iberico Lord (right): provided Nicky Henderson with a big Saturday winner at his local track Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

When quizzed about Iberico Lord's future targets, Henderson said: "He doesn't want any further. You've got Imperial Cups and County Hurdles.”"

County Hurdle (March 15)

Sky Bet: 7-1 Iberico Lord, 10 Zenta, Absurde, Mistergif, Luccia, 12 Under Control, Impose Toi, The Big Doyen, King Of Kingsfield, Down Memory Lane, 14 bar

Race: Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase

Odds: 7-2 (from 5-1)

Allegorie De Vassy, last season's Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase runner-up, looks to be heading back to the festival next month after impressing in a Listed contest at Naas on Saturday.

The seven-year-old reversed the form with Riviere D'etel when finishing four lengths ahead of her rival and was shortened for the Grade 2 at Cheltenham next month. She sits behind stablemate Dinoblue in the market.

Allegorie De Vassy: last year's Mares' Chase second looks to be heading back to the race again Credit: Patrick McCann

Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (March 15)

Paddy Power: 10-11 Dinoblue, 7-2 Allegorie De Vassy, 9-2 Limerick Lace, 7 Brides Hill, 12 Riviere D'etel, Apple Away, Night And Day, 14 Hauturiere, Harmonya Maker, 16 bar

Allegorie De Vassy 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Race: Plate Handicap Chase

Odds: 16-1 (from 25)

Crebilly has taken a while to get going for Jonjo O'Neill this term, but the seven-year-old returned to winning ways at Exeter on Sunday, which resulted in him being cut for the Plate at Cheltenham.

The JP McManus-owned gelding beat only two rivals in the Class 2 event, but he has now finished inside the top three in six of his nine starts and could have an outside chance if he goes for the festival handicap.

Crebilly: shortened to 16-1 for the Plate Handicap Chase at the festival next month Credit: John Grossick

He is a general 16-1 shot for the event, but Sky Bet made him 10-1 and now he's off the mark over fences there could be improvement to come.

Plate Handicap Chase (March 14)

Betfair: 8-1 Heart Wood, 10 Inothewayurthinkin, Letsbeclearaboutit, 14 So Scottish, Ga Law, Balco Coastal, Ho My Lord, 16 bar

Race: Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 11-4 (from 10-3)

Gordon Elliott praised Brighterdaysahead after the high-class mare extended her unbeaten run to five when cruising to Listed success at Navan on Sunday.

The five-year-old was making her first start since claiming a Grade 3 at Down Royal in November and was cut to second favourite for the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle after pulling 12 lengths clear of her nearest rival, the Henry de Bromhead-trained Pastorale.

Brighterdaysahead: an exciting mare for Gordon Elliott Credit: Patrick McCann

Following the victory, Elliott said: "She looks like a chaser, but the plan now is the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham. She'll come on from this too as we missed a little bit of time with her – nothing serious, just niggling little things."

Ryanair Mares' Novice Hurdle (March 14)

Paddy Power: 9-4 Jade De Grugy, 11-4 Brighterdaysahead, 7-2 Dysart Enos, 6 Fun Fun Fun, 10 Queens Gamble, Golden Ace, 12 Joyeuse, 14 Jetara, Aurora Vega, Tiger Bay Queen, 16 bar

Brighterdaysahead 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Race: Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 6-1 (from 8)

Irish champion trainer Willie Mullins struck with his first runner at Exeter on Sunday as Fun Fun Fun landed a Listed contest and, like Brighterdaysahead, entered the equation for the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

The six-year-old's half-length victory over Favour And Fortune resulted in bookmakers cutting her to 6-1 for the festival contest. Winning jockey Daryl Jacob can see a future over fences in time.

Fun Fun Fun: got off the mark at Exeter for Willie Mullins Credit: Caroline Norris

Speaking to Racing TV, he said: "I liked the way she knuckled down from the back of the last, it was really impressive. She’d probably jump a fence in the future."

Ryanair Mares' Novice Hurdle (March 14)

Paddy Power: 9-4 Jade De Grugy, 11-4 Brighterdaysahead, 7-2 Dysart Enos, 6 Fun Fun Fun, 10 Queens Gamble, Golden Ace, 12 Joyeuse, 14 Jetara, Aurora Vega, Tiger Bay Queen, 16 bar

Fun Fun Fun 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Race: Turners Novices' Chase

Odds: 12-1 (from 25)

American Mike bounced back from defeat in the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick over Christmas to land the Grade 2 Ten Up at Navan and shorten for the Turners at Cheltenham next month.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, the seven-year-old denied the Willie Mullins pair of Nick Rockett and favourite Minella Cocooner to enter the festival picture. It was a first run over three miles for the gelding, who also holds an entry for the Arkle.

American Mike: is not certain to run at Cheltenham despite two entries Credit: Patrick McCann

However, Elliott has yet to decide on American Mike's next target. He said: "I'm not sure whether he will go to Cheltenham or not, and for what race if he does. He has me very confused. Maybe the Irish National might be the race for him."

Turners Novices' Chase (March 14)

Coral: 7-4 Fact To File, 11-4 Ginny's Destiny, 7 Facile Vega, 8 Gaelic Warrior, Grey Dawning, 10 Found A Fifty, Iroko, 12 bar

American Mike 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Race: National Hunt Chase

Odds: 5-1 (from 6)

Although Nick Rockett lost out to American Mike at Navan, the seven-year-old did enough to see some bookmakers shorten him for next month's National Hunt Chase.

Trained by Willie Mullins, the gelding ran out an impressive winner at Fairyhouse earlier this year and he could pose the chief threat to market leader, and stablemate, Embassy Gardens.

Nick Rockett: was a beaten second on Sunday but shortened for the National Hunt Chase Credit: Caroline Norris

Nick Rockett handled the step up to three miles at Navan, and the National Hunt Chase over an extra six furlongs is where we could see even more improvement come from him.

National Hunt Chase (March 12)

Betfair: 10-3 Embassy Gardens, 5 Nick Rockett, 7 Corbetts Cross, 8 Minella Cocooner, 9 Salvador Ziggy, 10 Three Card Brag, Flooring Porter, 12 bar

Nick Rockett 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Read this next:

L'Homme Presse tops bill as five entries made for Saturday's Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase

Can we achieve a wildly unlikely Grand National hat-trick?

Cheltenham Stable Tours have arrived - now's the time to get set for the festival with 50% off the ultimate racing package

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.