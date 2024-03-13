Which horses will be suited by testing ground on day two of the Cheltenham Festival?

The going at Cheltenham is soft, heavy in places ahead of Wednesday's day two card after a dry night. We've identified four likely types who might appreciate the give underfoot on the second day of this year's Cheltenham Festival.

1.45 Cheltenham: Gallagher Novices' Hurdle

Forecast odds: 5-1

Was a devastating winner of a maiden hurdle on his sole run on heavy going, merely needing to be shaken up to assert by 19 lengths despite not jumping the last two hurdles very well.

He was beaten just a neck in the Grade 1 Lawlor's of Naas last time, with the winner, Readin Tommy Wrong, who is favourite for Friday's Albert Bartlett, maintaining his unbeaten record and the front pair pulled nicely clear of the third.

That was just his second try over hurdles and getting back on testing ground could bring about improvement.

SMART VIEW: our horseracing experts have done all the hard work for you – crunching the numbers, picking out the key pieces of data and giving each runner a score of up to 100.

Highest scores in the Gallagher on heavy ground according to Smart View: 98 Ile Atlantique, 97 Mercurey, 95 Predators Gold

Ile Atlantique 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

2.30 Cheltenham: Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

Forecast odds: 10-1

Was runner-up in the 2022 Champion Bumper on heavy ground and confirmed his liking for those conditions with a ready win over Fact To File, who is favourite here, in a beginners' chase at Navan.

Benefited from the step up to three miles when too strong for Nick Rockett in the Grade 2 Ten Up last time and will revel in conditions.

Highest scores in the Brown Advisory on heavy ground according to Smart View: 98 Monty's Star, 95 American Mike

American Mike 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

3.15 Cheltenham: Coral Cup

Forecast odds: 7-1

Is very lightly raced, having had just six starts, and has shown big improvement the last twice, winning a Limerick maiden and Punchestown novice by 12 lengths on his only two starts on heavy ground.

Looks to have plenty of scope and is open to any amount of improvement now handicapping for the same connections who had the runner-up last year.

Highest scores in the Coral Cup on heavy ground according to Smart View: 100 Built By Ballymore, 98 Jigoro, 97 Western Fold

Built By Ballymore 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Martin Brassil

4.50 Cheltenham: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase

Forecast odds: 25-1

Won a heavy-ground handicap hurdle at Punchestown last year, but has shown much better form over fences, winning a beginners' and a novice chase in testing conditions.

Recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating in a Lingfield handicap on his penultimate start off this mark and could be a danger from the foot of the weights.

Highest scores in the Grand Annual on heavy ground according to Smart View: 96 The King Of Prs, 95 Libberty Hunter

Fameaftertheglory 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

