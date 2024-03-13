Cheltenham Festival day two updates: cross-country cancelled due to waterlogging and race schedule revised for Wednesday

Your one-stop shop for Cheltenham Festival news on Wednesday morning . . .

Breaking news:

The Glenfarclas Chase (4.10) will not form part of the Cheltenham Festival card on Wednesday after the race was abandoned due to waterlogging.

Cheltenham said that the event will not be rescheduled with an unsettled forecast meaning conditions are unlikely to improve enough later in the week. Officials had considered rescheduling the race on Gold Cup day.

Speaking on ITV's Opening Show, clerk of the course Jon Pullin said: "Firstly, we're all as a team gutted we're not able to stage the race. There's a lot of effort that goes into putting this race on and the team are really sad we're not able to.

"We've been struggling for a while, the going on this cross-country course has been heavy, soft in places, and even waterlogged a week ago. We've struggled to get into a good position and unfortunately that 11mm of rain has tipped us over the edge and it's really not safe. The ground moves under your feet and water comes up and we had no choice but to abandon.

"We looked at a contingency to move it to Friday, which we wanted to do, but the updated forecast tells us that there's another 3-4mm tomorrow and possibly on Friday. This track would need dry weather to give it a chance."

The cancellation of the race means there are revised times for the six remaining races on Wednesday, with the opening Gallagher Novices' Hurdle starting at 1.45pm.

Wednesday's revised Cheltenham Festival day two race schedule

1.45 (from 1.30): Gallagher Novices' Hurdle

2.30 (from 2.10): Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

3.15 (from 2.50): Coral Cup

4.00 (from 3.30): Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

4.50 (no change): Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase

5.30 (no change): Weatherbys Champion Bumper

On the main course, the ground is now soft, heavy in places for day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

The ground was changed to heavy, soft in places after two races on the opening day of the meeting but it has been amended following a dry night in Gloucestershire.

It is forecast to stay dry throughout Wednesday, although showers are anticipated on Thursday.

Pullin added: "We've flipped it around and the all credit to the team again because it's been a huge effort overnight. We've moved a lot of rail, particularly on the hurdles course, so we've pushed bends out a couple of yards on to fresher ground.

"I think it will be a bit tacky. We were dry yesterday afternoon and it'll be hard work today."

Updated at 8.45am

Non-runners: day two absentees

2.50: Supreme Gift (going), First Street (self-certificate)

4.00: Jonbon (self-certificate)

5.30: Farland, Celtic Dino (going), Kingston Pride (self-certificate)

Updated at 8.45am

Watch from 8.30am: Good Morning Cheltenham

Market movers

Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead took out the curtain-raiser with Slade Steel on Tuesday and are fancied to strike at the meeting again with support coming for two of their chances on Wednesday.

Ballyadam has been a notable mover in the Coral Cup (2.50) betting, shortening to 9-1 (from 12) overnight, while punters are also seemingly interested in their Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30) contender Captain Guinness , who is 9-1 (from 11).

Posted at 7.30am

