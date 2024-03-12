Cheltenham Festival day 2 tips: six horses to back on Wednesday

Wednesday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

First Street (2.50 Cheltenham)

The Nicky Henderson-trained gelding has run well in the last two County Hurdles and produced a career-best Racing Post Rating of 152 when placed in last year's Relkeel Hurdle. Off a mark of 143, he could prove well treated stepped back up in trip.

Steve Mason

First Street 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Dark horse

Might I (2.50 Cheltenham)

Running off a mark of 142, he is potentially well in here considering he was fourth in the race last year off top weight. A return to hurdles after a disappointing start to his chasing career should see him return to form.

Sam Hardy

Might I 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Speed figures

Doddiethegreat (2.50 Cheltenham)

Looked to be crying out for this trip when fourth to stablemate Iberico Lord in the fast run Betfair Hurdle at Newbury.

Craig Thake

Doddiethegreat 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Eyecatcher

Hardy Du Seuil (4.50 Cheltenham)

Jamie Snowden’s seven-year-old returned to action 27 days ago with a promising effort. Cheekpieces go back on today and he looks of interest off a low weight in the Grand Annual.

David Toft

Hardy Du Seuil 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

The Punt nap

Monty's Star (2.10 Cheltenham)

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, he has plenty of ability over hurdles but chasing was always going to be his game. He chased home two decent rivals in December before following up with a victory at the end of that month. Returning to 3m helped as did a fine round of jumping. He looks like a thorough stayer and will not mind the testing conditions.

Stuart Langley

Monty's Star 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

West Country nap

Harper's Brook (4.50 Cheltenham)

Showed the speed needed for this when winning at Sandown last time and clearly has the ability to win from his mark. Ground and track should suit.

James Stevens

Harper's Brook 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

