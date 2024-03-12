Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Cheltenham Festival day 2 tips: six horses to back on Wednesday

Wednesday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

First Street (2.50 Cheltenham)

The Nicky Henderson-trained gelding has run well in the last two County Hurdles and produced a career-best Racing Post Rating of 152 when placed in last year's Relkeel Hurdle. Off a mark of 143, he could prove well treated stepped back up in trip.
Steve Mason

Silk
First Street14:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Image link

Dark horse

Might I (2.50 Cheltenham)

Running off a mark of 142, he is potentially well in here considering he was fourth in the race last year off top weight. A return to hurdles after a disappointing start to his chasing career should see him return to form.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Might I14:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Speed figures

Doddiethegreat (2.50 Cheltenham)

Looked to be crying out for this trip when fourth to stablemate Iberico Lord in the fast run Betfair Hurdle at Newbury.
Craig Thake

Silk
Doddiethegreat14:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Eyecatcher

Hardy Du Seuil (4.50 Cheltenham)

Jamie Snowden’s seven-year-old returned to action 27 days ago with a promising effort. Cheekpieces go back on today and he looks of interest off a low weight in the Grand Annual.
David Toft

Silk
Hardy Du Seuil16:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

The Punt nap

Monty's Star (2.10 Cheltenham)

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, he has plenty of ability over hurdles but chasing was always going to be his game. He chased home two decent rivals in December before following up with a victory at the end of that month. Returning to 3m helped as did a fine round of jumping. He looks like a thorough stayer and will not mind the testing conditions.
Stuart Langley

Silk
Monty's Star14:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

West Country nap

Harper's Brook (4.50 Cheltenham)

Showed the speed needed for this when winning at Sandown last time and clearly has the ability to win from his mark. Ground and track should suit.
James Stevens

Silk
Harper's Brook16:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 12 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 12 March 2024

iconCopy
