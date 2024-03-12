Cheltenham Festival day 2 tips: six horses to back on Wednesday
Wednesday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
First Street (2.50 Cheltenham)
The Nicky Henderson-trained gelding has run well in the last two County Hurdles and produced a career-best Racing Post Rating of 152 when placed in last year's Relkeel Hurdle. Off a mark of 143, he could prove well treated stepped back up in trip.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Might I (2.50 Cheltenham)
Running off a mark of 142, he is potentially well in here considering he was fourth in the race last year off top weight. A return to hurdles after a disappointing start to his chasing career should see him return to form.
Sam Hardy
Speed figures
Doddiethegreat (2.50 Cheltenham)
Looked to be crying out for this trip when fourth to stablemate Iberico Lord in the fast run Betfair Hurdle at Newbury.
Craig Thake
Eyecatcher
Hardy Du Seuil (4.50 Cheltenham)
Jamie Snowden’s seven-year-old returned to action 27 days ago with a promising effort. Cheekpieces go back on today and he looks of interest off a low weight in the Grand Annual.
David Toft
The Punt nap
Monty's Star (2.10 Cheltenham)
Trained by Henry de Bromhead, he has plenty of ability over hurdles but chasing was always going to be his game. He chased home two decent rivals in December before following up with a victory at the end of that month. Returning to 3m helped as did a fine round of jumping. He looks like a thorough stayer and will not mind the testing conditions.
Stuart Langley
West Country nap
Harper's Brook (4.50 Cheltenham)
Showed the speed needed for this when winning at Sandown last time and clearly has the ability to win from his mark. Ground and track should suit.
James Stevens
Published on 12 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 12 March 2024
- Cheltenham Festival Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the day two £1m guaranteed pot
- The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday
- Paul Kealy's Cheltenham Festival day 2 racing tips: Wednesday's play of the day
- El Fabiolo 50-1 to win the Champion Chase on Wednesday: Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival free bets
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on the all-weather on Tuesday evening
