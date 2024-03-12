Willie Mullins day two acca: the 111-1 five-leg accumulator featuring the hot favourites on Wednesday at the Cheltenham Festival

Willie Mullins kicked off the 2024 Cheltenham Festival in style on Tuesday, saddling three big-race winners on the day one card and setting himself up for another massive week. The action in the Cotswolds is set to continue on Wednesday – but how many winners will Mullins have on day two?

Cheltenham Festival: the hot Mullins-trained favourites for the day two acca

Gallagher Novices' Hurdle (1.30)

Odds: 4-11

The champion trainer kept punters waiting for a decision on which race the classy Ballyburn would go for at this year's festival before finally settling on the longer distance in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle.

The six-year-old is one of the most exciting names on the Closutton roster, having won four of his five starts since his winning debut in a Punchestown bumper in February last year.

He got off the mark in Grade 1 company when comfortably landing a novice hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival last month.

Spotlight comment

Confirmed he's a top-class novice when clear winner of 2m Leopardstown Grade 1 last month

Ballyburn 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (2.10)

Odds: 5-6

The seven-year-old is another from the Mullins squad who has come on in leaps and bounds in recent outings and he is odds-on to complete a hat-trick.

Owned by JP McManus, Fact To File finished behind American Mike on his chasing debut in November but quickly went one better when scoring at Leopardstown over Christmas.

He followed up when defeating Gaelic Warrior – his sole rival – in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival last month. The runner-up franked the form with his Arkle victory on Tuesday.

Spotlight comment

A serious talent who is bred to stay, but jumping and stamina are unproven

Fact To File 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: W P Mullins

Coral Cup (2.50)

Odds: 4-1

The French recruit heads the betting in this highly competitive affair after getting off the mark for Mullins when defeating three rivals, including Noble Yeats, in a 2m4f hurdle at Limerick in December.

The six-year-old, another sporting the McManus green and gold silks, showed plenty of improvement from his disappointing debut for the yard when beaten 29 lengths into sixth at Punchestown last spring.

The form of his Limerick win should be the focus as he beat some high-quality opponents, and he gives Mullins a good chance of winning this race for the second time in seven years.

Spotlight comment

Just four races; swatted aside high-class stayer Noble Yeats at Limerick (2m4f, heavy)

Sa Majeste 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: W P Mullins

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30)

Odds: 1-2

The top-class El Fabiolo puts his unbeaten chase record on the line in a red-hot Champion Chase, which also features the Nicky Henderson-trained Jonbon and Edwardstone for Alan King.

It will be the third time El Fabiolo and Jonbon have clashed, with the score standing at one-all, and the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned seven-year-old is hot favourite to come out on top again.

El Fabiolo is on a seven-race winning streak since his novice hurdle loss to Jonbon and produced a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when dispatching of stablemate Dinoblue in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown last month.

Spotlight comment

Unbeaten chase record includes the 2023 Arkle and 2024 Dublin Chase; top rated

El Fabiolo 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Weatherbys Champion Bumper (5.30)

Odds: 5-1

Ireland's champion trainer is well stocked in the Champion Bumper with nine entries and the one who appeals most is favourite Jasmin De Vaux, who made an eyecatching debut for the yard in January.

The five-year-old finished 15 lengths clear of his nearest rival in a Naas bumper and is expected to come on for that effort as he faces 23 rivals in the closing event on day two.

The form of his point-to-point win last spring has also worked out well as the runner-up, Largy Poet, has won his last two races over hurdles.

Spotlight comment

Won his point by 5l and the bumper by 15l; in top hands and could be anything

Jasmin De Vaux 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

