Paul Kealy's Cheltenham Festival day 2 racing tips: Wednesday's play of the day

Libberty Hunter

4.50 Cheltenham

The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase has long featured my main handicap fancy of the week and I can't see any reason to jump off Libberty Hunter at this stage as soft ground is absolutely perfect.

He looked set to score on his chase debut when falling three-out at Chepstow in November, but has won his next two, and he was impressive on New Year's Day at this track when charging up the run-in to collar Tuesday's Arkle runner Matata.

With regular jockey Adam Wedge missing the festival with a back injury, the baton has been passed to Harry Cobden, and there are surely no complaints about that.

With a half-decent round of jumping I expect Libberty Hunter, who has been held back for the spring festivals since that turn-of-the-year success, to go very close.

Silk
Libberty Hunter16:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Evan Williams

Published on 12 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 12 March 2024

