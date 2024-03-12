Paul Kealy's Cheltenham Festival day 2 racing tips: Wednesday's play of the day
Libberty Hunter
The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase has long featured my main handicap fancy of the week and I can't see any reason to jump off Libberty Hunter at this stage as soft ground is absolutely perfect.
He looked set to score on his chase debut when falling three-out at Chepstow in November, but has won his next two, and he was impressive on New Year's Day at this track when charging up the run-in to collar Tuesday's Arkle runner Matata.
Cheltenham Festival free bets: Paddy Power offer
With regular jockey Adam Wedge missing the festival with a back injury, the baton has been passed to Harry Cobden, and there are surely no complaints about that.
With a half-decent round of jumping I expect Libberty Hunter, who has been held back for the spring festivals since that turn-of-the-year success, to go very close.
Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 12 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 12 March 2024
- Cheltenham Festival Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the day two £1m guaranteed pot
- The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday
- Cheltenham Festival day 2 tips: six horses to back on Wednesday
- El Fabiolo 50-1 to win the Champion Chase on Wednesday: Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival free bets
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on the all-weather on Tuesday evening
- Cheltenham Festival Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the day two £1m guaranteed pot
- The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday
- Cheltenham Festival day 2 tips: six horses to back on Wednesday
- El Fabiolo 50-1 to win the Champion Chase on Wednesday: Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival free bets
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on the all-weather on Tuesday evening