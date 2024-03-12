Paul Kealy's Cheltenham Festival day 2 racing tips: Wednesday's play of the day

4.50 Cheltenham

The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase has long featured my main handicap fancy of the week and I can't see any reason to jump off Libberty Hunter at this stage as soft ground is absolutely perfect.

He looked set to score on his chase debut when falling three-out at Chepstow in November, but has won his next two, and he was impressive on New Year's Day at this track when charging up the run-in to collar Tuesday's Arkle runner Matata.

With regular jockey Adam Wedge missing the festival with a back injury, the baton has been passed to Harry Cobden, and there are surely no complaints about that.

With a half-decent round of jumping I expect Libberty Hunter, who has been held back for the spring festivals since that turn-of-the-year success, to go very close.

Libberty Hunter 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Evan Williams

