'The place was rocking' - Willie Mullins parties at Cheltenham until 4am because of confidence in his remarkable team

It has already been an historic Cheltenham Festival for Willie Mullins yet it seems sure to get better today. If it does, we can be confident the sport's pre-eminent trainer will celebrate with gusto – and he will do that fully aware his team members are more than capable of keeping the show going without him.

Galopin Des Champs is widely odds-on to retain the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup . Before that, Mullins has more than half the JCB Triumph Hurdle field, including four of the top five in the betting, while Readin Tommy Wrong is clear favourite for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle . That accounts for three of the afternoon's races but Mullins has major chances in the other four as well.

There were no winners for Ireland's perennial champion trainer on Thursday but when hitting six for the meeting in Wednesday's finale, he took his career festival haul to 100. That was a momentous achievement, one that deserved marking in style. That's exactly what happened, as Mullins followed a quiet dinner with wife Jackie and a friend by joining the party being hosted by Ballyburn's owner Ronnie Bartlett at the Ellenborough Park Hotel.

Willie Mullins has long days and late nights at Cheltenham Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Ronnie was dancing on a chair when we got there," said Mullins. "The place was rocking and I was in there for an hour before reversing to the bar. It must have been about 4am when we finished up. There was a good Irish contingent, including the Robcour and JP McManus crowds, Ruby Walsh, AP McCoy and David Casey. Everyone was in great form."

Mullins slept for a couple of hours, headed out to the Cheltenham gallops and then grabbed a little more shuteye before returning to the track. Astonishingly, he looked as fresh as a daisy.

"What's the point having winners if you don't enjoy them and celebrate them?" said Mullins. "What I find fascinating is that the show goes on without me – and it does that because I have such a remarkable team. We had eight runners in the bumper but I didn't go near the saddling stalls. My team did all that. I'm so lucky to have the team we've put together over the last 30 years.

"I once got a great piece of advice from an owner, Noel O'Callaghan, while I was ill in hospital. He told me to do the three D's – decide, delegate and disappear.

"We brought that work ethic into our business and handed out responsibility for a lot of the jobs Jackie and I had been doing. We were amazed how much people grew when they got that responsibility. They even did the jobs better than us because we were doing too much work at the time. It allowed me to do the things that have brought the business further."

Galopin Des Champs is odds-on favourite to win another Cheltenham Gold Cup for Willie Mullins Credit: Alan Crowhurst

It is a philosophy that has worked exceptionally well - and later today it could deliver another Cheltenham Gold Cup triumph.

"An owner said to me this week that racing is a game of losing, so you have to learn how to lose," said Mullins. "Once you're able to lose well, you can celebrate winning."

As we enter the final act of this Cheltenham Festival, there will surely be more wins to celebrate.

