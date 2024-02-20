The key Irish formlines you need to follow at this year's Cheltenham Festival

With three weeks to the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, the markets are really starting to take shape. In what has become a familiar theme in recent years, Irish horses head the betting in all but two of the 14 Grade 1s. So, which races in Ireland could be worth a second look with the big week in mind? Sean O'Neill has delved into this season’s results to pinpoint five hot races that look sure to throw up some big-race winners . . .

This beginners’ chase has been won by some high-profile horses in recent years, including Monkfish and Carefully Selected, and this year’s running looked like a Graded race in all but name.

Corbetts Cross came through under a patient Mark Walsh ride to score by a snug three-quarters of a length. It is noteworthy that the only festival race that he has been left in is the National Hunt Chase .

Derek O’ Connor is likely to take the ride should he take up his engagement in the 3m6f contest, though the pair didn’t have an ideal start to their partnership when falling at Fairyhouse during their intended prep run. If none the worse for that spill, Emmet Mullins’ classy seven-year-old should be a big player in a race where the cream usually rises to the top.

Three Card Brag ran a pleasing race in second on his seasonal reappearance, and Gordon Elliott has revealed that he could run in the National Hunt Chase if connections opt to go to Cheltenham over the Irish Grand National.

Third place Monty's Star comfortably reversed the form with Three Card Brag in a subsequent rematch at Punchestown, and his flawless jumping makes him a live contender in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase .

The fourth home, Nick Rockett , would have finished closer but for suffering interference on the run-in and holds entries in both the National Hunt Chase and the Brown Advisory.

Galopin Des Champs will be banker material for many in this year’s Gold Cup , where he will look to make it back-to-back wins in the Cheltenham showpiece. He came into the Savills Chase with question marks hanging over him, but they were swiftly dismissed as he effortlessly put 23 lengths between himself and a top-class field.

Gerri Colombe followed him home and he is set reoppose in the Gold Cup after skipping the Dublin Racing Festival to be kept fresh for March. The way he finished out his race in last year’s Brown Advisory will give connections hope that the step up to 3m2½f will help to at least close the gap between him and the favourite.

Galopin Des Champs is far too good for his rivals in the Savills Chase Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Capodanno , who subsequently won the Cotswold Chase, finished third and holds only one entry at the festival in the Ryanair . After losing Allaho to injury, Capodanno may well be Closutton’s super sub in that race, providing that the Mullins camp don’t supplement him for the Gold Cup.

Conflated bounced out in front and after running on the worst of the ground on the rail, began to tire turning for home before unshipping Sam Ewing at the last. Despite Gordon Elliott waxing lyrical about the horse's ability to jump banks, connections are leaning towards running in the Ryanair instead of the Cross Country, where he will be a player back in trip.

Readin Tommy Wrong ran out a surprise 16-1 winner of this year’s Lawlor’s of Naas, outbattling his better-fancied stablemate Ile Atlantique to prevail by a neck. Connections of the runner-up will fancy their chances of a reversal, given he had to do all of the donkey work in the race, and both are short prices in the betting for the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle . While Ile Atlantique looks almost certain to run there, Readin Tommy Wrong is equally suited to going up in trip to the Albert Bartlett should owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede be that way inclined.

Readin Tommy Wrong (green) outstays Ile Atlantique (blue) in the Lawlor's of Naas with Lecky Watson (red) running on to finish third Credit: Patrick McCann

Much of the pre-race hype revolved around the fourth-placed Firefox , who had beaten Ballyburn on his previous start and was sent off the 15-8 second favourite here. Many of Gordon Elliott’s string were running below par at the time, which may excuse Firefox and Croke Park ’s no-show. Elliott has confirmed that the Supreme Novices' Hurdle will be Firefox’s next port of call, and he’ll be a lively contender if he can leave this run behind him.

Lecky Watson was given a lot to do but ran on well to finish third and looks tailor-made for the Albert Bartlett, where he may meet Croke Park, who will be hoping for a return to the form that saw him win the Grade 3 Monksfield Novice Hurdle in November.

All four horses who head the betting for the Arkle participated in the Irish equivalent at Leopardstown, and there is a strong chance those names will come to the fore again in March.

The big shock in Dublin was the underperformance of 4-7 favourite Marine Nationale , who lost his unbeaten streak when trailing home in fifth, causing a shake up in the ante-post market. Barry Connell is convinced that the soft ground was the problem that day, claiming it was much different to the ground his stable star encountered at Christmas. If — and it's a big if — he can return to the form that saw him streak clear in last year's Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, he remains the one they have to beat.

Found A Fifty (far left), Facile Vega (red) and Marine Nationale (far right) approach the last in the Irish Arkle won by Il Etait Temps (hood) Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Il Etait Temps took full advantage of Marine Nationale’s off day and battled well under Danny Mullins to outstay Found A Fifty. While relatively small in stature, Il Etait Temps seems to have improved for the switch to fences and must be a big player at the festival.

Found A Fifty ran another solid race and confirmed Christmas form with Facile Vega , who has become slightly disappointing this season. His festival target remains up in the air, with connections toying with the idea of stepping him up in trip for the Turners.

Ballyburn produced one of the performances of the season on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival as he sauntered clear of some quality horses to mark himself down as a future superstar.

Some questioned whether the drop back to two miles would inconvenience him after being beaten over the trip on his seasonal reappearance, but those concerns were emphatically put to bed. While his official target has yet to be finalised, he will take the world of beating wherever he turns up in March, whether that be in the Supreme or the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle .

Ballyburn (red cap) beats Slade Steel (black cap) by seven lengths at the Dublin Racing Festival Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Slade Steel lost nothing in defeat, and his second here looks like one of the strongest pieces of novice hurdle form this season. Should he succeed in evading Ballyburn in either of the aforementioned races, he will be fancied to add to Henry de Bromhead’s tally of 21 festival winners.

King Of Kingsfield filled the third spot and also has an entry in the Supreme, while Gordon Elliott has revealed that the County Hurdle could be another option. Melbourne Cup runner Absurde finished in fourth and could run well at a price should he get his preferred quicker ground in March, where he holds two Grade 1 entries.

