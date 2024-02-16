2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup: assessing the leading contenders who could dethrone Galopin Des Champs next month

The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30, March 15 ) is now a month away and a high-class field is expected to line up for the prestigious race. They will be headed by last year's brilliant winner Galopin Des Champs , who bids to secure back-to-back victories.

We know how good Galopin Des Champs is, but could he be beaten? Here we go through the form of his main rivals.

Form 521-12

Strengths A two-time Grade 1 winner and had the measure of Galopin Des Champs both times in the Punchestown Gold Cup and John Durkan Memorial Chase.

He is at the prime age, with eight-year-olds winning six of the last ten Gold Cups.

While he has not won at Cheltenham, he has been runner-up in the Coral Cup and Ultima Handicap Chase at the last two festivals.

Weaknesses His two victories over Galopin Des Champs arguably came when his rival was not at his prime. He was soundly beaten by him in the Irish Gold Cup last time.

Odds 4-1

Fastorslow 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Martin Brassil

Form 21-RU1

Strengths Bounced back to winning ways with a fine success in the Grade 2 Denman Chase at Newbury this month, a popular trial for previous Gold Cup winners.

His last Grade 1 win came in the Aintree Bowl over 3m1f, so he should have no issues staying the Gold Cup trip.

His career-best Racing Post Rating of 179 would be good enough to have won seven of the last ten Gold Cups.

Weaknesses Not the most trustworthy, having refused to race on his first start this season, while he has been beaten at the last two Cheltenham Festivals. No ten-year-old has won the Gold Cup since Cool Dawn in 1998.

Odds 7-1

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer: "I don't think three and a quarter miles will frighten him and hopefully we've got the starting bug out of his head. We're in control of him now, which is the great thing and he's behaving our way, not his. We have to crack on and give the Gold Cup a go. He has a chance and I don't see any point in not running. I went to Ireland last weekend and I've been impressed with Galopin Des Champs, but after that I think there's an opening, and it's the Gold Cup – you've got to give it a go."

Shishkin 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Form 121-12

Strengths A four-time Grade 1 winner who is still open to improvement and arguably should have won at the Cheltenham Festival last year.

Two of his Grade 1 wins, the Mildmay Novices' Chase and the Champion Chase at Down Royal, came over 3m1f and 3m, so the trip should be no issue.

Weaknesses He has a 23-length deficit to turn around with Galopin Des Champs following his Savills Chase defeat and, despite being unlucky, he is yet to win at the track.

Odds 8-1

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer: "He has seemed fine since the Savills, there's not a bother on him. The winner was brilliant and we'd never have beaten him in that sort of form, but I'm not entirely convinced we saw the real Gerri Colombe at Leopardstown. He didn't run badly, but in another few strides Capodanno would have caught him for second, and I think he's better than that."

Gerri Colombe 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Form 3/1U-1

Strengths Top-class novice chaser from a few seasons ago who made a winning return when returning from a long injury absence at Lingfield last month.

He is yet to be beaten at Cheltenham having impressively won the Dipper Novices' Chase and Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the track in 2022.

Weaknesses The form of his Lingfield win is not strong, and he needs to back that victory up in the Ascot Chase on Saturday.

Odds 8-1

What they say

Charlie Deutsch, speaking after his Lingfield win: "He's really run to the line, but it took time to wind him up. I didn’t expect him to be quite as rusty, but he’s shown plenty of class. He definitely stays, but he’s got speed as well and that’s what you need for a Gold Cup."

L'Homme Presse 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Venetia Williams

What about the remainder?

Bravemansgame was a fine second behind Galopin Des Champs 12 months ago, but his last victory came in the 2022 King George and he has been beaten in all three starts this season. It is possible his runner-up effort in the 2023 Gold Cup has had a lasting effect.

The Shark Hanlon-trained Hewick was a fine winner of the King George and was travelling ominously well before falling in this race last year, but he is ground-dependent. Corach Rambler is a two-time Ultima winner, but his main aim might be a second Grand National.

The dark horse could be the unexposed Gentlemansgame . He has had only three chase starts, but took a huge step forward when winning the Charlie Hall Chase and heads to Cheltenham fresh.

Verdict

If Galopin Des Champs is in the same form as for his Savills Chase and Irish Gold Cup victories, then the race will be his for the taking. However, if he has another blip then a risky play could be L'Homme Presse. He still needs to prove his continued wellbeing in Saturday's Ascot Chase, but he is unbeaten at Cheltenham in the best company.

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30 Cheltenham, March 15)

Betfair Sportsbook: 4-5 Galopin Des Champs, 5 Fastorslow, 8 Shishkin, 9 Gerri Colombe, 10 L'Homme Presse, 16 Bravemansgame, Hewick, 20 Corach Rambler, Gentlemansgame, 25 bar

Read these next. . .

Paul Nicholls hoping 'high-class' Pic D'Orhy can find a chink in L'Homme Presse's armour in Ascot Chase

'It’s impossible to put into words how thankful I am' - Jamie Moore announces immediate retirement from riding aged 39

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.