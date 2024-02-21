The green and gold silks: assessing JP McManus's key Cheltenham Festival chances

JP McManus is the most successful owner in the history of the Cheltenham Festival and his green and gold silks will no doubt be well represented at next month's meeting. Here we take a look at six of his best chances . . .

Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (1.30 Tuesday, March 12)

Odds: 13-2

He is a perfect 3-3, following a Ballinrobe bumper win with two impressive successes over hurdles, including when quickening up well to take the Grade 2 Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown last month.

He also holds an entry in the Baring Bingham, so McManus could rely on the Nicky Henderson-trained Jeriko Du Reponet, who came with a big reputation and is unbeaten in three starts, although he was made to work hard to land a Grade 2 at Doncaster last month.

JP McManus doesn't have a great record in the Supreme, with Captain Cee Bee his only success in the curtain-raiser in 2008.

Star rating ***

Mystical Power 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Novices' Chase (5.30 Tuesday, March 12)

Odds: 4-1

Looked set to feature at the finish before running out at the last in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at last year's Cheltenham Festival.

Three subsequent defeats in four runs over fences have been mainly down to inconsistent jumping but he got it all together when beating Three Card Brag a shade cosily at Fairyhouse in December, with losses to the talented Grangeclare West also giving his form substance.

He was unlucky to fall at Fairyhouse three weeks ago but his jumping still needs to be sharper at the festival, although the stamina test of the National Hunt Chase looks sure to suit.

Star rating ***

Corbetts Cross 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Emmet Mullins

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (2.10 Wednesday, March 13)

Odds: 13-8

He finished a close second to A Dream To Share in last year's Champion Bumper and made the unusual leap straight to chasing this season.

He was not disgraced when runner-up to subsequent Grade 2 scorer American Mike on his chasing debut and has scored comfortably in both subsequent starts, albeit Gaelic Warrior was below-par in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Novice Chase last time.

He is yet to race beyond 2m5½f, so stamina for the three-mile trip must be taken on trust, while he also has the option of the Turners, for which he is around 5-1.

Star rating ****

Fact To File 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30 Wednesday, March 13)

Odds: 7-2

He finished five and a half lengths behind El Fabiolo when second in last year's Arkle and with Energumene ruled out, they are the two main protagonists in the Champion Chase.

Nicky Henderson's eight-year-old followed his Arkle effort with a 43-length romp at Aintree before winning three times in open company, landing the Celebration Chase, Shloer Chase and Tingle Creek.

His jumping was to blame for a narrow defeat to Elixir De Nutz in the Clarence House Chase last time and he will need to be slicker here if he is to trouble El Fabiolo, who is unbeaten over fences.

Star rating **

Jonbon 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nicky Henderson

JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30 Friday, March 15)

Odds: 7-1

Winner of his sole start in France, surging clear in a three-year-old hurdle to score by more than four lengths, before joining Willie Mullins.

Was off for ten months before running a stormer in the Grade 1 Spring Juvenile Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival, finishing just behind race-fit stablemates Kargese and Storm Heart in third.

He raced plenty keen enough when trying to make all there but impressed with his jumping and stuck to his task well. There should be more to come.

Star rating ****

Majborough 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (4.50 Friday, March 15)

Odds: Evens

She has massively improved since finishing second in the Grand Annual at last year's festival, progressing from handicap wins to Graded successes, which include a seven-and-a-half-length victory in the Grade 1 Paddy's Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown in December.

She then arguably produced an even better performance when chasing home Champion Chase favourite El Fabiolo in the Dublin Chase last time and will be a huge force back racing against her own sex.

McManus holds a strong hand in the contest with the Gavin Cromwell-trained Limerick Lace a likely contender too, having stormed clear from a subsequent Listed winner at Doncaster last time. She is proven at the distance, unlike Dinoblue.

Star rating *****

Dinoblue 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Best of the rest

Sa Majeste , who beat Grand National and Grade 1 hurdle winner Noble Yeats last time, is at the head of the betting for the Coral Cup and Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle, while Betfair Hurdle winner Iberico Lord and Grade 1 juvenile hurdle winner Zenta are the top two in the market for the County Hurdle. Under Control features prominently in those markets, too.

Icare Allen tops the Pertemps Final betting, and Saint Roi is among the leading fancies for the Grand Annual and the Plate, for which Inothewayurthinkin is the market leader with some firms, while Perceval Legallois is among the principals for the Kim Muir.

Cotswold Chase winner Capodanno has a chance in a wide-open Ryanair and last year's Stayers' Hurdle winner Sire Du Berlais shows his best form at this time of year, while Iroko (Turners) and Inthepocket (Arkle) are two novice chasers with bright futures.

