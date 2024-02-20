Entries revealed for the nine Cheltenham Festival handicaps

Handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival have drawn low initial entries for a second year in a row after 588 entries were made for nine races at next month’s meeting.

While the figure is an increase of three from this point last year for the same races, the number is well below the 654 entries made in 2022 and the 676 in 2021.

Of the 588 entries, 272 are Irish representing 46 per cent of the total. Last year, initial Irish entries for the handicaps accounted for 45 per cent of the total.

Irish representation is particularly stark for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle on day one of the Cheltenham Festival, with 30 of the 47 entries trained in Ireland (64 per cent).

The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle has attracted fewer entries this year with 55 horses having been entered at the same stage in 2023. There have also been notably fewer entries made for the Coral Cup (72 compared to 87), the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual (38 compared to 47) and the Trustatrader Plate Chase (58 compared to 64).

Entries for the Vincent O’Brien County Hurdle and the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle are nearly identical to last year, while there have been increases in the Ultima Handicap Chase (76 compared to 67), Pertemps Network Final (57 compared to 44) and the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir (79 compared to 61).

Featuring among the entries for the opening day's Ultima are The Goffer, Stumptown, Meetingofthewaters, Chianti Classico and Theatre Man. Joseph O’Brien’s ante-post favourite Lark In The Mornin was also a key inclusion for the Boodles.

A combined 588 entries have been made for the Cheltenham Festival handicaps Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Last year’s winner Langer Dan is among the entries for Wednesday's Coral Cup. Sa Majeste has also been prominent in the ante-post market and is entered, although he has the option of the Martin Pipe. My Mate Mozzie, Saint Roi and Madara feature among the possible Grand Annual field, but Etalon and Douglas Talking are noteworthy absentees.

On Thursday, last year's first and second Angels Dawn and Stumptown could clash again in the Kim Muir. Icare Allen, Gaoth Chuil and last year’s winner Good Time Jonny have been included in the Pertemps Final, while Ga Law, James Du Berlais and Crebilly are among the entries for the Plate

The final day's County Hurdle features recent Betfair Hurdle winner Iberico Lord, with Luccia, Zenta, Absurde and King Of Kingsfield others to note. Among the entries for the Martin Pipe is No Ordinary Joe, who finished second to Iroko in last year's running.

