The eyecatching weekend entries who could play a role at the Cheltenham Festival

There is competitive racing staged in Britain and Ireland this weekend and looking ahead to the action, we have identified some eyecatching runners who could leap into contention for a race at the Cheltenham Festival . . .

The 2m4f Listed mares' hurdle (2.25 ) at Sandown was won by 30-100 favourite Love Envoi a year ago before Harry Fry's mare ran Honeysuckle to within a length and a half in the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham. This year's race includes another odds-on favourite in You Wear It Well, who also has the festival Grade 1 on her radar.

The Jamie Snowden-trained mare enjoyed a fine novice hurdle campaign last season, chasing home Hermes Allen in Newbury's Grade 1 Challow Hurdle before claiming back-to-back Grade 2 wins at Sandown and in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

You Wear It Well: winner of the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at last year's Cheltenham Festival Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

You Wear It Well posted a career-best Racing Post Rating of 143 when running out a three-length winner of a Listed hurdle at Wetherby on her seasonal debut in November, and that form has subsequently been franked by the runner-up, Luccia. On the back of that victory You Wear It Well was sent off the 5-4 favourite for the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth at this track a month ago, but she failed to justify that market support, finishing third of four under Gavin Sheehan.

The King George-winning jockey retains the partnership on Saturday and both the step up in trip and drop in grade look notable positives for his mount as she bids to get back to winning ways. You Wear It Well has to concede weight all round in the contest but has plenty in hand on official ratings and this looks like a good opportunity for her to gain a confidence-boosting win before being stepped back up to Grade 1 level for the Mares' Hurdle, for which she is a best-priced 20-1.

It is 13 years since Paul Nicholls last won the Triumph Hurdle with Zarkandar, but the champion trainer could attempt to break that run with Kabral Du Mathan, who is set to make his British debut in the opening 2m juvenile hurdle (12.42 ) at Plumpton on Sunday.

The Neil and Alfie Smith-owned gelding caught the eye when successful at Clairefontaine back in July, showcasing a strong turn of foot to get up in the shadows of the post.

He has since joined Paul Nicholls, who made the following comment about the gelding in his Racing Post stable tour earlier this season: "I’ll aim to get him out from January 1 onwards and he could be one to take up to Musselburgh in early February for the Scottish Triumph Hurdle, a race we’ve been lucky enough to win four times in the last ten years."

Kabral Du Mathan has to give plenty of weight away at Plumpton on account of his Clairefontaine success, but Paul Nicholls has a strong strike-rate (35 per cent) with his hurdlers at the track in recent seasons and Sunday's opposition has not set an unattainable standard. Bet365 rate Kabral Du Mathan a 33-1 shot for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Willie Mullins has won the last four runnings of the 2m novice chase (1.00 ) at Naas on Sunday, with the trainer sending out his star chaser Energumene to land the prize in 2021.

His only entry in this weekend's running is Mister Policeman, who has won both his starts since joining the Mullins yard from France.

The Rich and Susannah Ricci-owned six-year-old looked potentially high-class when comfortably seeing off stablemate Cash Back over hurdles at Cork in April, a victory that produced a lofty Racing Post Rating of 150.

Mister Policeman: looked potentially smart when scoring at Cork in April Credit: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Mister Policeman was made to work hard to justify odds of 4-9 on his chase debut at Fairyhouse in November, and following the victory, Mullins admitted that he expected the son of Triple Threat to win a lot easier than he did, claiming that he "does fantastic work at home".

Sunday's race represents a tougher test for Mister Policeman, with his potential rivals including the 2021 Triumph Hurdle winner Quilixios, but he is entitled to come on for his Fairyhouse run and is a general 12-1 chance for the Arkle Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.

The feature race on Sunday is the Grade 1 Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle (2.00 ) and the betting for this year's often informative affair is headed by the Gordon Elliott-trained Firefox.

The son of Walk In The Park has won his last four starts, supplementing a hat-trick of bumper victories with success over hurdles at Fairyhouse last month.

Firefox fended off the challenge of the odds-on Ballyburn at Fairyhouse, and that rival has since franked the form spectacularly with a 25-length romp at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Firefox steps up to 2m4f to contest Sunday's race, which is expected to suit, and although he faces a whole host of unexposed novices his Fairyhouse form suggests he is the one they all have to beat.

The Bective Stud-owned six-year-old is a general 6-1 second favourite – behind Ballyburn – for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

