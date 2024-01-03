'Don't be surprised to see him put up a bold show' - ante-post fancies for the Champion Chase, Ryanair and Gold Cup

Entries for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Ryanair Chase and Champion Chase closed on Tuesday and we have looked into the ante-post markets to identify a selection in all three races . . .

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30 Cheltenham, March 13 )

Racing fans should be treated to round three of El Fabiolo v Jonbon here and they take up a large chunk of the ante-post market for the Champion Chase at a general 5-6 and 11-4. While there's little doubt they are the likeliest winners there is an awful lot that can happen between now and March, and in any case, you're getting paid three places, so it does look worth hunting for some each-way value.

Dinoblue claimed a maiden Grade 1 at Leopardstown over Christmas and bookmakers rate her as the biggest threat to the big two, but given that her owner and trainer are already likely to be represented, and she has the option of the Mares' Chase over slightly further, her participation wouldn't be guaranteed.

Gentleman De Mee: looks a big price at 40-1 for the Champion Chase Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Both Willie Mullins and JP McManus' second string could instead come in the shape of Gentleman De Mee , who is a best price 40-1 for the Champion Chase.

He hasn't raced at the festival since being a beaten 4-1 favourite in the 2021 Martin Pipe won by his stablemate Galopin Des Champs, but in an 11-race chase career he has gained four wins including two Grade 1s.

Gentleman De Mee caught the eye when chasing home Dinoblue at Leopardstown last week. He made much of the running under Paul Townend and didn't completely fold once headed. Given that run was his first in eight months – and came on ground softer than ideal – improvement can be expected. He looks an interesting ante-post proposition.

Gentleman De Mee 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Ryanair Chase (2.50 Cheltenham, March 14 )

Allaho ran out a spectacular winner of this race in 2021 and 2022 but was denied a chance to bring up the hat-trick due to injury and although his two runs this season have shown he retains plenty of ability he has lost the aura of invincibility he previously held over this division.

On his King George showing he remains the one to beat, but his recent injury record makes him a risky ante-post bet at 9-4.

In an open-looking race, Appreciate It could be the one to side with at 14-1.

Appreciate It: will appreciate dropping back in trip for the Ryanair Credit: Caroline Norris

This ten-year-old has had his own issues and has never really lived up to the promise of his 24-length victory in the 2021 Supreme Novices' Hurdle, but he wasn't far off this level as a novice chaser last season and made a very encouraging return when splitting Fastorslow and Galopin Des Champs in the John Durkan at Punchestown in November.

Appreciate It enjoyed bowling along in front at Punchestown and reverting to more patient tactics didn't appear to suit him when he finished well beaten in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown last week.

His Savills run had looked to be something of a fact-finding mission as to whether he really stayed three miles at Grade 1 level, and with Appreciate It not among the entries for the Gold Cup, connections appear to have got their answer. Don't be surprised to see Appreciate It put up a bold showing in the Ryanair if given a more positive ride back in trip.

Appreciate It 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (3.30 Cheltenham, March 15 )

If the Galopin Des Champs that turned up at Leopardstown arrives in the same form at Cheltenham, he's going to be incredibly difficult to stop from retaining his Gold Cup crown.

Leopardstown is very much Galopin Des Champs' playground, however, as he's unbeaten in four starts over fences there and wasn't beaten far when 100-1 for a Grade 1 novice hurdle at the track early in his career. His previous runs in the Punchestown Gold Cup and John Durkan show he cannot always be relied upon to bring his devastating A-game, and if he was to underperform in March, Shishkin looks best placed to capitalise.

Shishkin: can put it up to Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The Joe and Marie Donnelly-owned chaser was in the process of running a mighty race in the King George before unseating Nico de Boinville after two out. Whether or not he'd have held off the late challenge of Hewick that day is anybody's guess, but what is for sure is that was an impressive performance on his first start since April and showed he retains a zest for racing.

Having missed intended targets this season Shishkin is relatively fresh going into Cheltenham's showpiece and when he's on a going day he can still mix it at Grade 1 level.

There is still some 12-1 available about Shishkin and that is very unlikely to be the case when the tape goes up.

Shishkin 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nicky Henderson

