'Matt Chapman thinks I'm a plonker and maybe he's right' - Shishkin to take flight in Ryanair according to Henderson

The career of one-time ace chaser Shishkin appears at a crossroads but Nicky Henderson on Monday struck an upbeat tone and hopes the nine-year-old can prove the doubters – and ITV presenter Matt Chapman – wrong.

After coming out on top in an epic battle in last season's Clarence House Chase with Energumene, Shishkin went off favourite for the Champion Chase but was pulled up and subsequently diagnosed with a rare bone condition.

He was a 15-length third in the Tingle Creek on his return this season and that effort convinced Henderson his future lay over further than two miles, The trainer did not enter him in the Champion Chase, but instead, after the nine-year-old underwent a breathing operation, decided to target the Ryanair Chase, for which he can be backed at 4-1. Those odds could shorten if Shishkin impresses in the Betfair Ascot Chase over two miles five furlongs on Saturday when he could clash with last year's winner Fakir D'Oudairies and the progressive Pic D'Orhy.

Henderson sympathised with connections of Ryanair favourite Allaho, who was ruled out of the race on Monday and said it changes the race's complexion "big time". He also insisted he still has faith in a horse who looked set to be a Seven Barrows Hall of Famer when winning the Supreme and Arkle at successive festivals.

"I do believe in him," the trainer said. "He's never been a brilliant work horse, but Nico [de Boinville] was very happy with him on Saturday. I do think his wind could have been bothering him at Sandown and I think we'll put a tongue-tie on him as well. I agree he's had reasons for not running so well, but I'd not entered him for the Champion Chase and then we discovered his palate needed seeing too. Maybe that was the whole thing and maybe I am wrong.

"He goes to Ascot and then, ask Matt Chapman! He tells me I'm a plonker for not entering him in the Champion Chase. I suppose I'll have nothing for the Champion Chase. Maybe Matt is right and I've made a right bollocks of it by not entering."

Shishkin (right) got the better of Energumene in a thrilling Clarence House Chase last season Credit: Edward Whitaker

Energumene and Blue Lord recently suffered defeats to leave the Champion Chase picture less clear and the Lambourn trainer added: "We'll find out on Saturday. He probably should have been entered, but I was impressed with Editeur Du Gite in the Clarence House and I don't know how Edwardstone is [after a minor setback] , but he looked like he'd come and won that race.

"It does look more open but Shishkin has been racing like a horse who wants further to me. I hope I'm right, otherwise I'm going to have to do more supplementing! I wouldn't think he'd run in the Gold Cup, which he's also in, and, if Saturday tells me he doesn't stay two and a half miles, I'm in a right pickle."

Quick ground conditions may yet prevent Shishkin appearing on Saturday, but Henderson is pinning his hopes on the extra distance helping the Marie Donnelly-owned son of Sholokhov. He said: "You could say that Energumene race left a mark – it was a tough race – and you don't really like to see horses racing off the bridle for so long the whole time. That's what he's had to do the last few times and I want to see him go round on the bridle. It's got to be better for him.

"I need to talk to [clerk of the course] Chris Stickels, so we'll see about the ground and if it's quick it's possible he could go straight to Cheltenham. I hope it won't be, but it doesn't look like we'll get any rain so it will have to be man-made [watering], which is a ridiculous thing at this time of year."

