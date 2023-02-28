'Running Marie's Rock in the Stayers' might make sense' - Henderson's Cheltenham clue from Kempton gallop

An eyecatching piece of work from Epatante at Kempton on Tuesday might mean Marie's Rock is re-routed to the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, Nicky Henderson has suggested.

Marie's Rock won the Mares' Hurdle last year and is 3-1 to double up in the Close Brothers-backed event but Epatante, the 2020 Champion Hurdle winner, was well on top of her stablemate in a two-mile-one-furlong gallop on Kempton's all-weather track.

Aidan Coleman was aboard the JP McManus-owned Epatante and Nico de Boinville was at the controls on Marie's Rock, who runs in the colours of Middleham Park Racing, and Henderson said: "The thing up for discussion is what race we go for with Marie's Rock and I think that gave Nico and I a bit more of a clue. I'll talk to Tom Palin of Middleham Park. Nico was very pleased with her and Aidan said Epatante pleased him. Epatante is in the Champion Hurdle and you can take it she's in the Mares' because she can be supplemented.

"JP can decide what he wants to do, but if she went to the Mares' I can see a very good reason for Marie's Rock running in the Stayers' because that's sort of what that gallop told us.

"Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle, Epatante in the Mares' and Marie's Rock in the Stayers' would suit me, but it's not about suiting me; it's about doing what's best for the horses, but it would give all three a realistic chance of winning a race at the festival. That might be common sense on what we watched there."

Leading Sporting Life Arkle contender Jonbon also exercised, along with Fusil Raffles and Balco Coastal.

"Jonbon did get warm – warmer than he's been before this season – but it will do him good," the Lambourn trainer added. "Balco Coastal worked well and I think we can have him sharper for the Turners Novices' Chase than he was when he went to Sandown for the Scilly Isles, where he was maybe just outstayed by Gerri Colombe. He looked a bit big then, but looks tighter now."

Outlining other plans for his festival team, Henderson added: "I'd think Luccia would run in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle, rather than the Supreme – that would be my inclination. Buzz is not ready for Cheltenham and I'd rather concentrate on Aintree or the Flat with him. Three miles over hurdles in the Stayers' after being off since November 2021 might not be the most sensible thing."



William Hill: 9-4 Honeysuckle, 3 Marie's Rock, 4 Epatante, 5 Brandy Love, 6 Love Envoi, 7 Echoes In Rain, 10 Queens Brook, 12 bar.



Coral: 5-2 Blazing Khal, 3 Teahupoo, 4 Marie's Rock, 5 Home By The Lee, 7 Flooring Porter, Sir Gerhard, 8 Gold Tweet, Klassical Dream, 10 bar.

