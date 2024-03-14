Legendary staying hurdler Paisley Park retired after Cheltenham Festival defeat

Paisley Park's sixth run in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle was his last, with trainer Emma Lavelle and owner Andrew Gemmell bringing down the curtain on a career that included four Grade 1 wins, a Stayers' Hurdle triumph and countless heart-in-mouth finishes.

The winner of 11 of his 31 races and £729,426 in prize-money, Paisley Park could manage only tenth behind Teahupoo in Thursday's Grade 1, with connections deciding afterwards it was time to send him into a well-earned retirement.

"He's had a great career and this is his time to bid farewell," Gemmell told Racing TV. "He's been marvellous."

The star of Lavelle's stable in Wiltshire, Paisley Park landed the Stayers' Hurdle at the first attempt in 2019 and had been the one constant in the same race every year since.

His other Grade 1 triumphs all came in the Long Walk Hurdle, while his big-race collection also includes three wins in the Grade 2 Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham and victory in the 2019 Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

