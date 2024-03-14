5-4 favourite Teahupoo justifies market plunge in Stayers' Hurdle to give Gordon Elliott first winner of meeting

Teahupoo justified strong late support to land the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle and give Gordon Elliott his first success at this year's Cheltenham Festival.

Flooring Porter took over from Asterion Forlonge heading into the home straight for the first time, with the market leader settled nicely in the pack under Jack Kennedy.

Teahupoo travelled stylishly into the race and, once he had mastered Flooring Porter, he stayed on strongly up the hill to register a three-and-three-quarter success and justify his 5-4 starting price.

Dual winner Flooring Porter ran a fine race in second, while Home By The Lee was rejuvenated in blinkers and was two and a quarter lengths back in third.

"He’s an amazing horse," Kennedy told ITV Racing. "He makes my job very easy. You can put him wherever you want in a race and he jumps great so he’s a pleasure to ride.

"I wasn’t too frustrated because the horses have been running well but I started getting a little bit annoying yesterday evening. It’s brilliant to get off the mark now."

It was a first run since early December for Teahupoo, who defeated the highly touted Impaire Et Passe in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse. This was his third Grade 1 victory on just his 15th start.

It was redemption for Teahupoo's owners Robcour, who had to settle for second with Irish Point in Tuesday's Champion Hurdle, but won the meeting's first race with the highly promising Slade Steel.

It was a first Irish winner on day three of the festival after wins for Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls, and Irish horses filled the first seven places, with Dashel Drasher finishing eighth.

Last year's winner Sire Du Berlais was one of the first horses under pressure and could never seriously challenge under Mark Walsh.

The 2019 winner Paisley Park was unable to make his presence felt and was subsequently retired by Emma Lavelle.

